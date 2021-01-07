2020 was definitely not the year we were hoping for and by now we are all just glad it’s a new year.
Sports got off to a strong start with basketball in the winter. Unfortunately, it didn’t last for long as the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.
Lawrence County had given us some great games during the fall and winter seasons of 2019-20, but unfortunately, the spring season didn’t get the same opportunities. We had barely just scratched the surface of spring sports before the rug was pulled from beneath.
Still, we somehow made it through as were rewarded with full seasons for football, volleyball and cross country. We’re halfway through basketball season and hopefully spring sports will get their chance to have a full season as well.
Thankfully, 2020 still gave us here at the Moulton Advertiser plenty of exciting games to watch and below is the ranking of the best of the best.
10. Hatton vs. Russellville, softball
One spring game that managed to make the list and it was a doozy.
Hatton gave up six runs in the second inning and trailed 6-1. But don’t worry it was just to make things interesting.
The Hornets used the rest of the game to climb out of the whole, finishing things off with a win over the Golden Tigers 7-6. This was the last game I covered before the end of spring sports and if it had to end at least it was an exciting one to go out on.
9. Lawrence County vs. Madison Academy, volleyball
It was like Deja-Vu for Lawrence County
The Red Devils faced off against Madison Academy in the finals of the Class 5A Area 15 championship.
After taking the first set 25-21, the Red Devils quickly found themselves in a hole, down 2-1 after dropping sets two and three 25-21 and 26-24.
It was eerily similar to a year ago when, in the finals of the area tournament against West Point, Lawrence County also got down 2-1.
But just like they did against the Warriors, Lawrence County found a way to come back and win the area title.
8. Hatton vs. Cold Springs, girls basketball
The fact that the Hatton Lady Hornets were even in the finals of the 2A regional basketball tournament at Wallace State against the defending state champions Cold Springs is a testament to the team’s will. They had lost their star player in the very first game of the season. How did they respond? By reeling off a 20 plus win season and accomplishing pretty much every goal they set out to.
This all led to a rematch of the previous year’s regional semifinals, only this time Hatton was more prepared. Despite not having Josie Harville like they did the year before, and despite losing Mallory Lane early in the game, the Hornets took it to the defending champs.
7. R.A. Hubbard vs. Lindsay Lane, boy’s basketball.
These two met four times this season but it was their meeting in the area championship that took the cake.
The gym was packed from wall to wall, literally. There were so many people that numerous fire code violations had to have been broken.
All those in attendance got what they came for as well.
By the end of the game the two teams were trading blows like two heavyweight fighters and had everyone on the edge of their seat.
Unfortunately, a miscommunication from the referees to Hubbard’s players robbed the game of the truly spectacular ending it deserved, but nevertheless, it was a great game worthy of a spot on this list.
6. East Lawrence vs R.A. Hubbard, boy’s basketball
The early portion of the 2020-21 basketball season gave us some great county vs county games.
One of the best was the eagles getting their first win of the season.
East Lawrence struggled early in the season with shooting, but their defense kept them in this game and Isiah Hubbard capped it off with a game winning three-point shot.
5. Lawrence County vs. East Lawrence, boy’s basketball
Another great county matchup early in the 20-21 season, the Eagles and Red Devils gave us a pre-Christmas Saturday treat.
The two squads stayed neck and neck the entire game, until Lawrence County pulled out a narrow 60-58 win.
A sign of great things to come from this year’s Lawrence County tournament no doubt.
4. Lawrence County vs. Madison Academy, boy’s basketball
This was a great game and a very emotional night for the Red Devils.
After 13 years, Lawrence County punched their ticket to the regional tournament at Wallace State and they did so in exciting fashion. Madison Academy did their best to deter the dream, but the Red Devils finished strong, dominating the close of the game and leaving no doubt that they were Wallace bound.
3. East Lawrence vs. West Morgan football
Nothing like exciting action on the gridiron and this game was one of the best.
Facing rival West Morgan for the first time since 2017, the Rebels were about to put the game away when, instead, Isiah Hubbard picked up a fumble and ran it all the way to the other endzone for the game winning touchdown.
2. R.A. Hubbard vs. Decatur Heritage, football
In what was the wildest game of the football season, these two teams combined for 79 points, but also 10+ turnovers as the action went back and forth all night, before the Eagles were ultimately able to squeeze by.
The game was almost as exhausting to watch as it was for the players to play in, but fans soaked up every minute of this truly exciting affair.
1.Hatton vs. Lawrence County, county finals
What an emotional roller coaster ride.
This game represented Hatton’s season to a T. The Hornets without Josie Harville were still the top seed in the county tournament, but Lawrence County controlled the game throughout. That is until freshman Kailyn Quails turned in a career game. Dropping 25 points and leading an epic comeback. The game was exciting for every second and Hatton pulling off the emotional win was one of the top moments in the county of the school year.
