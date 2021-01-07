Six local players receive All-State honors

Six local players were chosen as a part of the 2020 All-State football team.
All six were chosen as second team selections.
East Lawrence and Hatton had two players chosen for the team.
For the Eagles senior offensive lineman Blaine Fagan was chosen as a second team lineman while senior Nate Tucker was selected as a second team defensive back. Fagan had 63 pancake blocks while allowing no sacks for the Eagles, while Tucker recorded 12 tackles for losses, seven sacks, one interception, two kick returns for scores, three pass receptions for scores and two rushing touchdowns.
For Hatton, Jaxson Mitchell, the 2020 Lawrence County offensive player of the year, actually made the team as a second team defensive back. Mitchell finished the year with 45 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries on defense. On offense he finished with 1,000 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, as well as 249 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Briley Kerby (39.5 average, long of 54, four of 11 downed inside the 20) was an honorable mention selection as a punter.
Lawrence County’s Garrett Lee was chosen as a second team receiver. Lee’s 53 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns made him the school’s all-time leading receiver (109) and leader in receiving yards (1,992).
R.A. Hubbbard’s Xavier Horton was selected as a second team lineman. Horton graded out overall for the season at 90 percent
