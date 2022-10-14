MOULTON - Lawrence County put up a fight Friday night, but ultimately fell to Fairview 51-30. 

The win moves Fairview to 7-1 (5-0 in region play) ahead of next week's region championship game vs. Russellville. The Red Devils dropped to 2-7 (0-6). 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.