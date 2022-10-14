MOULTON - Lawrence County put up a fight Friday night, but ultimately fell to Fairview 51-30.
The win moves Fairview to 7-1 (5-0 in region play) ahead of next week's region championship game vs. Russellville. The Red Devils dropped to 2-7 (0-6).
Lawrence County running back Wyatt Dutton scored three touchdowns on the night, while Zander Billings added a touchdown run.
The Red Devils are off next week before closing their season at Wilson on October 28.
