Hatton’s Potter named to North/South All-star team

The Hatton softball program continues to grow more prestigious each season and recently one player was bestowed an elite honor.
Junior star Ashlyn Potter was selected to be a part of the North roster for this year’s North/South All-star softball game. The game will take place in Montgomery later this summer as a part of the ASHAA’s summer All-star week.
“I’m tickled to death,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “I think this speaks volumes for our program and the notoriety we’re gaining from playing the best teams in the state every year.”
“As far as Ashlyn goes I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Bowling added. “She’s a key cog in our machine and she had to do a lot of growing up this year. This selection is the reward for all the hard work she put in.”
In her first season as a full-time starter Potter finished with a batting average of .301 and an OPS (On base plus slugging) percentage of .823. She totaled 44 hits and 45 RBISs.
“She got some reps last year but with the season being cut short she never got to ease into her role,” Bowling said. “She was thrown into the fire this year having to bat in the middle of the lineup. No one throws to the three hole like they do the seventh and she responded as good as any kid I’ve had.”
After an important summer this year, Potter will enter next season as an important piece to Hatton’s push back to title contention.
“You look at the adversity she faced this year, she’s going to come back next year with a wealth of experience,” said Bowling. “We hope to return to the kid of success we’re used to here at Hatton and Ashlyn is going to be at the forefront of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.