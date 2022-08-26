The Hatton Hornets picked up a big win on Friday, stomping 6A Columbia 54-14.
Quarterback Briley Kerby threw for three touchdowns, while running back Carsen Reed added three rushing scores.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Hatton Hornets picked up a big win on Friday, stomping 6A Columbia 54-14.
Quarterback Briley Kerby threw for three touchdowns, while running back Carsen Reed added three rushing scores.
Kenyon Suggs, Tasean Love and Alex Brackin each had a receiving touchdown, while Karvion Black scored a rushing touchdown.
Hatton (2-0) will be off next week before opening region play against Tharptown on September 9th.
--
Guntersville races past Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Red Devils were no match for Guntersville Friday night, falling to the Wildcats 55-0.
The Red Devils (1-1), who picked up their first win under head coach Trent Walker last week, will open region play next week on the road at Russellville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.