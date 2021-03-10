The Lawrence County Red Devils picked up a big win Monday when they defeated Decatur 9-0.
The win was the Red Devils fourth in a row.
The Red Devils scored two runs in the second and four in the third. Micah Owens led the team with three hits and three RBIs. Cain Byars had two hits and an RBI, while Kaden Edwards had two RBIs.
Cole Turner and Owens combined to throw seven shutout innings. Turner surrendered just three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings. Owens had just two hits in two innings with three strikeouts.
-
East Lawrence 15, Clements 7
Despite being outhit 6-4, the Eagles capitalized on opportunities to race by the Colts,
Levi Barnes, Neal Blaxton and Zac Shelton combined for seven total RBIs.
Zac Shelton was money on the mound, allowing just four hits and one run in the final six innings.
-
Hatton 16, Vina 6
Wil Terry, Ridge Harrison and Gunner Lovelady all scored three runs as Hatton routed Vina.
Braden Stafford was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit with no runs in three innings.
-
Lawrence County 13, Danville 3
Lawrence County scored 13 runs in four innings to cruise to an easy win over the Hawks.
BenMichael Bennett and Micah Owens both had two hits. Kobe Strange and Luke Louallen both had three RBIs.
Kaden Edwards was the winning pitcher allowing three hits and a run in four innings.
-
Lawrence County 6, Danville 4
The Red Devils scored five in the fourth to pick up another win over Danville in a doubleheader.
Tre Young led with three hits and two RBIs. Cole Turner got the win.
-
East Lawrence 11, Rogers 0
Neal Blaxton and Zac Shelton combined to shut out Rogers, allowing just five hits combined.
Payton Davenport led the team with two hits.
-
East Lawrence 19, Rogers 9
Austin Lopp had a massive game to lead the Eagles to a win. Lopp finished with three hits and six RBIs in the 10-run win.
Levi Barnes got the win, allowing just three hits and a run in four innings.
-
Lawrence County 18, Hatton 6
Tre Young, Luke LouAllen, Kobe Strange and Cain Byars all had two RBIs to lead the Red Devils to victory.
Matthew Proctor got the win on the mound, while Kaden Terry got the save.
Wil Terry led the Hornets with two hits and an RBI.
-
East Lawrence 10, Colbert Heights 0
Lane Smith threw a five hit shutout to lead the Eagles to a big win.
Neal Blaxton led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while Dawson Terry finished with two hits and an RBI.
