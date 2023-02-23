Burgin, McCoy sign football scholarships

CADDO - Two East Lawrence football players signed to continue their careers at the next level.
Seniors Da’Kwon Burgin and Quintez McCoy inked their letters of intent this past Friday in a ceremony held at East Lawrence High School.
Burgin will be attending Faulkner University, while McCoy will going to Union College.
“I just have to thank God for giving me this opportunity,” Burgin said. “I’m excited to see if I can perform at that level.”
“This is chance I’ve been wanting ever since I was a little kid,” McCoy said. “It’s a dream come true.”
Both players said the choices they made were easy.
“They (Union College) have a great staff. They’re real nice and straight up with you,” McCoy said.
“First time I went down there it felt like I was back in Lawrence County. I knew it was the place for me,” Burgin said.
Both players came to East Lawrence after the closure of R.A. Hubbard this past year. Each said the process helped prepare them for the opportunity they have.
“It was tough at first, but I just kept trusting God and he led me through it,” said Burgin. “It definitely prepared me for this next step.
“It made me push myself harder,” McCoy said. The grind was different here and I had to put in the work.”
