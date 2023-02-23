Burgin, McCoy sign football scholarships

East Lawrence’s Da’Kwon Burgin (pictured with white sweatshirt) and Quintez McCoy (orange sweatshirt) signed letters of intent this past Friday to play football at the next level. Burgin will be attending Faulkner University, while McCoy will be headed to Union College. 

 Caleb Suggs

CADDO - Two East Lawrence football players signed to continue their careers at the next level.

Seniors Da’Kwon Burgin and Quintez McCoy inked their letters of intent this past Friday in a ceremony held at East Lawrence High School. 

