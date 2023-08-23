Lawrence County’s Cooper Wilkerson rises up to the challenge

As the hot sun beamed down on the red steps of the Red Devils stadium last Wednesday, all-county Offensive Lineman Cooper Wilkerson taught plays to an underclassman teammate during practice.
“If we want our senior year to be what we want, then we’ve got to push these underclassmen to be the best version of themselves. Then next year, they’ll become seniors and do the same,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t want our senior year to be wasted because we didn’t show the leadership we needed to show. When we do our best for them, they’ll do their best for us.”
He said he has seen an attitude change in the locker room.
“I just feel like there are a lot more guys out there that want to play. Guys are just buying in a lot more and I feel like I’ve bought in a lot more this year than last year too,” Wilkerson said. “We want to push the pack this year. We want to be the top dog in the county. This year we’re going in for blood.”
Wilkerson said he has been playing football since he was eight-years old and has been a part of the varsity squad since his sophomore year. During his senior year, he has finally become the best version of himself, according to Lawrence County Head Coach Trent Walker.
“He embodies what our vision is as far as the culture here at Lawrence County. He’s here everyday, a great young man out in the community. He cares about his teammates but also holds them accountable,” Assistant Head Coach Jonlee Sasser said. “He’s worked really hard over the last two years. He was an average high school lineman when he first got to us and through really hard work, dedication to the program, and taking nutrition seriously. He has really transformed his body into being one of our most reliable players.”
Wilkerson said over the offseason he lost almost twenty pounds, his bench press has gone up by 60 pounds and deadlift increased by 50 pounds as well.
“He’s a guy that has really grown up in front of our eyes. As a coach getting to watch that journey, he is someone who has matured not only physically but emotionally and mentally. He has become a fierce player and I didn’t know he could become a fierce player,” Walker said. “When I got here he looked like your average high school lineman, but now you talk to people that haven’t seen him in a few years and they don’t recognize him.”
Walker said he was voted as permanent captain of the football team last year.
Sasser and Walker said when they founded the program, winning ball games wasn’t a number one priority, but. “We wanted to focus on molding great people first of all and he has really taken that on and embodied that,” Sasser said. “He’s taken ownership and really has shown them (his teammates) what a good young man looks like.”
When Wilkerson talks, eyes open and heads turn, Walker said. The team captain can be a brother to his teammates or their stern uncle, but either way, they get behind him, according to Walker.
“His leadership style is exactly how we have told players we have wanted to see leadership. Like, you don’t belittle a teammate, same way in the workplace,” Sasser said. “You don’t belittle the guy you want more production out of. Through staying on them in an encouraging way, that’s how he has been able to really draw the guys in and follow him.”
Sasser said Wilkerson’s name is renowned amongst the community and school for his quality of character and charitable attitude. He said he believed that no matter where Wilkerson goes later in life, he will make the same impact he has had at Lawrence County. Sasser said that his strong leadership qualities line up with his position on the gridiron.
“The Center is the team captain of the offensive line as far as being able to read what defensive front they’re in, read the box and get the right person going to the right place. This year he has really taken ownership,” Sasser said. “When we rotate guys in and out, they may not know as much. He’s really good at picking those guys out and telling them how it’s going to happen. He’s made a lot of the right calls and put us in a lot of good places.”
Wilkerson said he understands that the underclassmen look up to him. He wants to be the best person he can be for them.
“If I do it wrong, I know somebody behind me is going to do it wrong because they watch what I do. So I have to make sure I do everything the way it needs to be done,” Wilkerson said. “When I was in ninth grade, we had a guy named Chandler Stevenson. He was a senior and our center that year. He really kind of guided me to where if I wanted to play I had to step up my game and watch his game and watch everyone else.”
He said his time surveying those around him has helped him in his role at Center.
“As a center you’ve got to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing. First of all, you’ve got to know the whole line. You’ve got to know everything, the blocks, the scheme, everything,” Wilkerson said. “When you go to the line, call the play and if somebody messes up you’ve got to go to them first and show them where they went wrong. Mostly it’s being a leader and showing the guys around me how to be one big line.”
Wilkerson said he’s excited to see what the season holds.
