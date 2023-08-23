Lawrence County’s Cooper Wilkerson rises up to the challenge

Cooper standing in front of the Red Devil Field House.

As the hot sun beamed down on the red steps of the Red Devils stadium last Wednesday, all-county Offensive Lineman Cooper Wilkerson taught plays to an underclassman teammate during practice.

“If we want our senior year to be what we want, then we’ve got to push these underclassmen to be the best version of themselves. Then next year, they’ll become seniors and do the same,” Wilkerson said. “We don’t want our senior year to be wasted because we didn’t show the leadership we needed to show. When we do our best for them, they’ll do their best for us.”

