Both Lawrence County and Hatton were ranked in this past week's ASWA softball poll.
Hatton came in at No. 2 in Class 2A. The Hornets have been there since the first poll.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Both Lawrence County and Hatton were ranked in this past week's ASWA softball poll.
Hatton came in at No. 2 in Class 2A. The Hornets have been there since the first poll.
Lawrence County made it's debut in teh top 10, coming in at No. 10 in Class 5A.
--
Hatton 4, Boyd Buchanan (Tenn.) 2: Kailyn Quails homered and drove in three runs to lead Hatton at the Bob Jones Invitational on Saturday.
Dagen Brown had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell pitched two hitless innings to earn the win, allowing two walks with four strikeouts.
--
Hatton 13, GPS-Chattanooga (Tenn.) 1: Mitchell worked three innings to pick up the win in the circle for Hatton, allowing one run while striking out five.
Arlie Armstrong had two hits and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Mitchell added three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Lexi Kilpatrick went 2-for-3 with a homer and Marlie Hood had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Great Crossing (Ky.) 3, Hatton 0: Mitchell pitched four strong innings for the Hornets, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Brown had one hit.
--
South Warren 6, Hatton 0: The Hornets managed just one hit against the visitors from Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. South Warren had nine hits and six earned runs in the four-inning contest.
--
Baseball
East Lawrence 7, Hatton 6: The Eagles pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.
East Lawrence’s Lane Smith, Coleman Garner and Brody Kitchens each had two RBIs. Cale Smith and Peyton Knop each scored two runs. Garson Pierce led Hatton with a double.
--
Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 3: Cooper Wilkerson drove in four runs. Winning pitcher Kaiden Wear struck out four in four innings.
--
Lawrence County 11, Hatton 1: Eli Long went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and three RBIs for Lawrence County on Thursday.
Kaiden Wear had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Noah Dutton added two hits and two RBIs. Sutton Phillips, Caden Norwood, Maddox Denham and Ryder McGregory had one hit and one RBI each. Wiley Bowling pitched four innings for the win, giving up one unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Micah Harville had a double for Hatton and Braden Stafford drove in one run.
--
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.