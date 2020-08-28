It was one of those back and forth fun games that you hate that someone had to lose.
Unfortunately, the Red Devils came out on the losing end.
Hazel Green topped Lawrence County just barely Thursday night 37-34.
The two teams traded blows for 48 minutes, and it was a last second field, that just berely squeezed over the cross bar, that proved to be the difference.
"We both just went back and forth all night and it was a lot of fun to watch," said Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. "They're a talented 6A team and we play tough teams to start the seaosn so we can see what we have. I saw a lot of fight out of our kids tonight and a lot of things we can build on."
Lawrence County quarterback Brody Sparks made his first career start and boy was it a doozy. The senior rookie finished the game 19/27 with 314 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. He also had 59 yards on the ground.
"We wanted to see what we had in him and he didn't disappoint,
" Dutton said. "He's a talented kid that just doesn't have a lot of experience. But to see him go out and compete at a high level against a talented defense, that was very encouraging."
Gage Dutton got the Red Devils on the board first with a seven yard touchdown run. The senior running back finished the night with three total touchdowns.
Receiver Garrett Lee also had a big night, finishing with eight catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Lawrence County will be on the road again next week at West Point.
