East Lawrence picks up big win over West Morgan

The East Lawrence Eagles pulled away in the second half for a big win over West Morgan on Thursday night.
The Eagles led by just two midway through the third quarter, but a small run allowed them to take control, leading by 11 at the beginning of the fourth.
"We were confident that we could make shots," said East Lawrence head coach Lacrissa Martin said of her team's late run. "Big time players make big time shots and decisions."
The rivalry win is a big milestone for a program flourishing under Martin, who's in her first year as head coach.
"This (win) is really big. It's letting us know we're turning this program around," Martin said. "We wanted to take over being the Queen of Trinity Hill."
East Lawrence's Hannah Hill finished with a game high 21 points, 18 of which came from three pointers. Jordyn Beck had a double double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Shaylee Terry led West Morgan with nine.
Two West Morgan players finished with 17 points and another added 18 as the Rebels rolled to a big win over East Lawrence Thursday night.
After trailing early and leading by just eleven at halftime, West Morgan exploded in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 38-10 for a 75-36 win.
"It sounds simple, but being able to hit shots makes a difference," said West Morgan head coach Sam Brown. "The last couple of games we've struggled to hit open shots. Tonight we had someone other than (Carson) Muse scoring for us."
Muse, along with Jalen Fletcher, both finished with 17 points. Byron Parrish led all scorers with 18.
"I thought Jalen Fletcher played maybe his best game from the point guard position," Brown said. "Distributing the ball, running our stuff, he did really well. Then Byron Parrish had a great game, he probably had a double double."
After a high scoring first quarter, the Rebels clamped down defensively. East Lawrence scored 17 in the first quarter, but only 19 the rest of the game.
"We just struggled to score inside all night. They're length and size really gave us trouble," said East Lawrence head coach Baine Garner. "We couldn't get any second chance points, and we just couldn't find anything in the lane. They shot it well too, which affected our defensive intensity."
David Izquierdo finished with 14 for the Eagles, while PJ Head had 13.
