Quails has no qualm over top sport now

Kailyn Quails has revised her statement.
Toward the end of Hatton’s girls basketball season, with the Hornets enjoying another playoff run and softball season on hold, Quails said she preferred hoops.
Almost four months later, after Quails enjoyed some massive success on the diamond, her view has changed.
With the deftness of a politician, Quails isn’t as absolute anymore.
“Well, it’s kind of hard now, to be honest,” said Quails, the TimesDaily’s small school hitter of the year — in softball. “I like basketball a lot, but softball is starting to grow on me.
“That’s a hard decision, actually.”
Quails is actually a three-sport star at Hatton, though she is certain what ranks No. 3 on her list. Sorry, volleyball.
However, all three sports continue to be a success.
Girls basketball has made the Northwest Regional finals for four straight seasons. Volleyball has reached the state quarterfinals each of the last two years.
Softball this spring made the state tournament for the ninth time in 12 playoff seasons. Quails is hopeful the Hornets will soon add another softball championship.
The Hornets have five titles and 33 state tournament victories since 2010. This year’s 1-2 trip was Hatton’s worst in that time.
“I’m going to make sure to make it further than we did this year,” Quails said.
Already a star in three sports, Quails says she will not be adding to her repertoire next year as a senior.
Cross country? “No. I don’t do running. It’s just not for me.”
Football? That would allow softball/football coach Denton Bowling to coach her in a second sport. “I don’t play football, but he has mentioned it before.”
In softball, how about moving from right field to catcher? “Oh, no. No, no, no, no, no. Not catcher. That’s not for me.”
If Quails matches her improvement in softball over last year, she’ll have options to consider.
Quails upped her batting average by 135 points this year to a cool .500. She more than doubled her run production — 24 runs and 24 RBIs last year, 57 runs and 57 RBIs this season.
Quails cites a change in her stance that Bowling made during last season.
The comfort she found continued this entire year.
“He’s always told us if it’s not working, fix it,” Quails said before describing the change Bowling made.
“I guess I see pitches (better) this year instead of just swinging at random stuff.”
But her stance, Quails said, isn’t changing again on what is Hatton’s No. 1 girls sport.
“Probably softball,” Quails said. “We have won a pretty good bit of championships. Our coach works hard for us. He has high expectations for us and makes us work real hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.