Hornets sting Warriors; Hatton able to keep control over Wilson despite slow start.

The Hatton Hornets clinched a victory over the Wilson Warriors Friday thanks to a decisive defense and the dynamic duo of quarterback, Tasean Love and Wide Receiver Kenyon Suggs.
“It’s just those one-on-one matchups, he’s just so hard to guard, he’s unstoppable,” said Love about his fellow sophomore classmate, Suggs.
The Hornets struggled on a first drive that was plagued with penalties. After being backed into their own end-zone, the first drive came to a close with a safety. They collected five false start penalties in the first half.
“I thought we played hard from whistle to whistle and that’s something we’ve been preaching, but man, we were sloppy,” Hatton Head Coach Denton Bowling said, “We didn’t execute the way we needed to execute and that comes with having a really young team.”
As the first continued, the Warriors quickly added eight more points to the home side after they scored on their first drive with a two point conversion. However, Love took that personally and saw to the next three touchdowns without a Wilson response.
“Yeah, we had a slow start but we made it down the field on our next drive, put points on the board,” said Love. “Then in the second half we got the chance to slow it down.”
His first touchdown was to Suggs, for 12 yards. He then topped off the third drive with a 24 yard run to the goal line, where he would cash it into the end zone with a QB sneak.
Love credits the offensive line with his scoring burst late in the first half because, “Whenever you do your assignments, you get big results,” Love said.
On the next drive, Love made a decisive 50 yard connection to Suggs for Hatton’s third touchdown and second two point conversion. A pass that put Wilson out of scoring distance with 55 seconds left in the half, the Hornets would go to halftime 22-10, leading.
Love and Suggs would make up for two of the three Hatton touchdowns on the night, with Love having the last to himself. But Suggs wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“I think I did good, but I could do better. I think I dropped two balls. I could have reeled those in and helped us out some more,” he said.
Suggs said he credits the line for their win against the Warriors.
“The line did their part tonight. They blocked very good,” Suggs said. “They gave the QB time to throw the ball and capitalize.”
Bowling thought his defense worked as a unit on Friday.
“The defensive line did a phenomenal job for us tonight but it’s a unit,” Bowling said. “I thought the guys behind them did an excellent job. I couldn’t brag on the safety and the corners enough.”
Wilson would finish the game with 5 fumbles, and every single one was picked up by a Hornet. However, Love said those recoveries were a missed opportunity for the offense.
“That was our problem. Whenever defense got us a stop, we couldn’t go out there and help them out any,” Love explained. “So we’ve got to work on capitalizing on those easy things they give us.”
Another player would not set foot in the end zone for the rest of the game as Hatton would get the stop in the red zone to put the Warriors to rest and finish the game 22-10.
“The defense, they didn’t break. It could have been bad early, when we got down 10-0 because of mishaps on offense and the safety,” Bowling said. “But we were resilient, forced some turnovers when we needed to. That’s not a bad football team we just played. Being a 2A school, it’s good to see that stuff as we roll ahead.”
This week the Hornets will have a home game against Columbia High School, a team that hasn’t seen a winning score board since Oct. of 2015. However, despite their record, they could still stand to be a challenge for the Hornets because of their size as a 6A school.
Love said he expects the Columbia game to be a big game and says there were lessons they could take from this game into the next, such as capitalizing on mistakes.
However, Suggs said Hatton’s hard work mindset hasn’t changed and that now the Hornets vision has moved onto the Eagles.
