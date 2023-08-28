Hornets sting Warriors; Hatton able to keep control over Wilson despite slow start.

Head Coach Denton Bowling talks to his team after a win on the road.

The Hatton Hornets clinched a victory over the Wilson Warriors Friday thanks to a decisive defense and the dynamic duo of quarterback, Tasean Love and Wide Receiver Kenyon Suggs.

“It’s just those one-on-one matchups, he’s just so hard to guard, he’s unstoppable,” said Love about his fellow sophomore classmate, Suggs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.