Lawrence County roundup: East Lawrence runs by Elkmont
Caleb Suggs Sports Editor
The East Lawrence Eagles picked up a big 54-28 win Friday night over Elkmont on the road.
The Eagles led 28-9 at halftime.
East Lawrence quarterback Peyton Kelly, making just his second start of the season, threw three touchdown passes. Kelly connected with Dawson Terry for a 13 yard score and found Bralyn Robinson twice for 58 and 28 yard scores. Kelly also rushed for a score on a run of five yards.
East Lawrence's other touchdowns came on two scoring runs from Cayden Rivers (25 and 3 yards) and Cameron Pitt (1 yard).
Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen had two touchdown passes to Ryan Boyd for 39 and 50 yards. Allen also had a 42 yard running score, while Boyd had a 16 yard rushing score.
East Lawrence (2-4) will be back home next week vs. Clements, while Elkmont (0-6) will host Danville.
--
R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26
R.A. Hubbard running back Mikey McCoy had a huge game Friday night, rushing for four touchdowns of 98, 52, 10 and 5 yards. He also had a 40 yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Keyondrick Cobb.
Cobb rushed for two scores on the ground of 29 and 16 yards, while Kayden Porter had a 61 yard rushing score.
With the win the Chiefs moved to 4-2 and 4-0 in region play. The win sets up a de facto region championship next week at Decatur Heritage, who is also undefeated in region play.
--
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14
The Indians scored 34 second half points Friday night to pull away over Lawrence County in the second half.
East Limestone (4-3, 4-0) led 14-0 at halftime after two Fortune Wheeler touchdowns runs of eight and three yards.
The Indians pushed their lead to 21-0 thanks to a 62 yard run by Wheeler. However, Lawrence County (0-6, 0-3) cut the lead to 21-14 with a 27 yard run from Austin Williams and a 38 yard pass from Sam Cross to Alandis Johnson.
East Limestone closed the game with four straight touchdowns, a 15 yard run from Wheeler, a 23 yard run from Jordan Gardner, an eight yard pass from Barrett Brown to Gage Hill and 79 yard kickoff return from Alex Mason.
