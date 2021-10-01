The East Lawrence Eagles picked up a big 54-28 win Friday night over Elkmont on the road. 
 
The Eagles led 28-9 at halftime. 
 
East Lawrence quarterback Peyton Kelly, making just his second start of the season, threw three touchdown passes. Kelly connected with Dawson Terry for a 13 yard score and found Bralyn Robinson twice for 58 and 28 yard scores. Kelly also rushed for a score on a run of five yards. 
 
East Lawrence's other touchdowns came on two scoring runs from Cayden Rivers (25 and 3 yards) and Cameron Pitt (1 yard). 
 
Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen had two touchdown passes to Ryan Boyd for 39 and 50 yards. Allen also had a 42 yard running score, while Boyd had a 16 yard rushing score. 
 
East Lawrence (2-4) will be back home next week vs. Clements, while Elkmont (0-6) will host Danville. 
R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26
R.A. Hubbard running back Mikey McCoy had a huge game Friday night, rushing for four touchdowns of 98, 52, 10 and 5 yards. He also had a 40 yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Keyondrick Cobb. 
 
Cobb rushed for two scores on the ground of 29 and 16 yards, while Kayden Porter had a 61 yard rushing score. 
 
With the win the Chiefs moved to 4-2 and 4-0 in region play. The win sets up a de facto region championship next week at Decatur Heritage, who is also undefeated in region play. 
East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14
The Indians scored 34 second half points Friday night to pull away over Lawrence County in the second half. 
 
East Limestone (4-3, 4-0) led 14-0 at halftime after two Fortune Wheeler touchdowns runs of eight and three yards. 
 
The Indians pushed their lead to 21-0 thanks to a 62 yard run by Wheeler. However, Lawrence County (0-6, 0-3) cut the lead to 21-14 with a 27 yard run from Austin Williams and a 38 yard pass from Sam Cross to Alandis Johnson. 
 
East Limestone closed the game with four straight touchdowns, a 15 yard run from Wheeler, a 23 yard run from Jordan Gardner, an eight yard pass from Barrett Brown to Gage Hill and 79 yard kickoff return from Alex Mason. 

