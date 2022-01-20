Johnson named national cross country coach of the year

MOULTON – Lawrence County cross country coach Stanley Johnson received a massive honor this past week when he was named the national girls cross country coach of the year.
The award was given out by the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations).
Johnson said he found out this past week when he received a letter in the mail.
“I recall stopping by the mailbox and when I read the letter my eyes filled with tears,” Johnson said. “I immediately thought of the village. I’m so thankful for the village, the hundreds of people that have helped me along the way and helped transform me into a better person.”
Johnson has been coach of the Red Devils for 31 years, but his 2021 girl’s team was his best ever. The Red Devils won eight races en route to winning their second straight 5A state championship. Along the way they set the record for fastest time for a girl’s team in Lawrence County history.
His full statement for winning the award can ebe found below:
“I recall stopping by my mailbox on Thursday, I saw the letter from the National Federal of High School Sports. As I read the words, my eyes filled up with tears... I immediately I was thankful and our “Village” came to mind...the Village: literally, with all sincerity, I imaged the hundreds of people who I am blessed to be surrounded by and who helped transform me into a better person, and the day in August of 1991 when Dewayne Key asked me to coach the Lawrence County XC team . Moving forward, thirty one years later, the hundreds have grown to thousands who belong to this Village, this Village that I belong to; my family, my church, my assistant coaches, the Runners’ Club, our Booster Club, Hatton’s XC team, my supervisors, the Indian Mound staff, my neighbors, my aunts and uncles who helped raise me, my grandparents, our Mayor, our Commission, Moulton Middle School, Lawrence County High School, the former Speake High School my coaching friends, my friends, the AHSAA, the County of Lawrence, the hundreds of runners from 1991 to 2022 who bought in and buy into our program, the loyal xc parents through the years and all those who never gave up on me.
And now to our boy’s team and our girl’s team who hung in with me through the diffucut times and the good times and that made a diifernce. They learned from the great runners in the past, went the “extra mile,” and have now set a new standard for LCXC. They taught me many things.
Coaching cross was never in my plans growing up, and as I continue to grow up, I understand now the reason God caused me to intersect with these good people and the sport... the Village, the people who have carried me. He put me on earth at the same time that these special people lived and they will impact my life forever!
And, Lord Willing, our Village will continue to impact the sport of cross country, our community and our state.”
“So the award tells a story about relationships, that is the most important thing that I have cherish the most.
Just this week, Barclay Key, state championship in 1993 said “8 think about xc everyday, and when times are tough, I reflect back to our times in xc.
That says it all.”
