MOULTON — Eric Gordon kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime as Lawrence County High defeated visiting Hanceville 17-14 on Friday night.
The Red Devils improved their record to 2-4 and will play West Point at home next Friday.
Lawrence County fought from behind the entire game and tied the score at 14-14 with 4:40 remaining in regulation when quarterback Jack Boyll tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Dame.
Gordon’s extra point put the game into overtime.
The Red Devils trailed when Boyll tossed his first touchdown pass of 14 yards to Ryder McGregory. Gordon’s PAT made the score 7-7. Hanceville scored with 22 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-7 lead at intermission.
Friday’s game was the 16th with Hanceville in a series that dates back to 1925. The win also snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
