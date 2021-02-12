Hubbard wins area title in overtime

It wasn't without drama, but after the dust settled the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs were on top.
Hubbard came from behind to defeat Shoals Christian in overtime Friday night 54-50. It was the finals of the Class 1A area 16 championship.
The back and forth game saw the Flames take control late, but Hubbard was able to rally to force overtime.
Once there they took control to get the win.
"I'm so excited for this win," said head coach Gary Martin. "I'm really excited for these kids. For them to be as young as they are, we only have one senior, and come in and win the area championship. It's incredible."
"All year we said we needed young ones to step up and they did."
Hubbard defeated the Flames twice in the regular season and Martin admits it was a concern about how his girls would respond.
"We had beaten them twice and it's really hard to get it through a kid's mind that just because you beat them before doesn't mean you'll beat them again," Martin said. "In the area tournament anything can happen, so we really focused on what we needed to do to win. We weren't perfect tonight but I loved the effort that they played with. They didn't quit and they pulled out the win."
Alex Orr finished with a team high 18 points, while Honesty Lee had 10.
Orr, who scored the game winning free throws in the 1A state championship as an eighth grader, is the team's lone senior. Now she closes her career with an area championship and hopefully more.
"This feels great. Especially with me being the oldest on the team," Orr said. "This is just the start for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.