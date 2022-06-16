The AHSAA recently released the new alignments for spring sports in the 2022-24 school years. 

--

Baseball

Class 2A Area 14

Hatton High School 

Falkville High School 

Lindsay Lane Academy 

Tanner High School 

Whitesburg Christian Academy 

--

Class 4A Area 13

East Lawrence High School 

Good Hope High School

Hanceville High School 

Priceville High School 

West Morgan High School 

--

Class 5A Area 14

Lawrence County High School 

Jasper High School 

Russellville High School 

West Point High School 

--

Softball 

Class 2A Area 16

Hatton High School 

Lexington High School 

Sheffield High School 

--

Class 4A Area 13

East Lawrence High School 

Good Hope High School

Hanceville High School 

Priceville High School 

West Morgan High School

--

Class 5A Area 16

Lawrence County High School

Ardmore High School 

Russellville High School

--

Track and field 

2A Section 4

Hatton High School 

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 

Cold Springs High School 

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy 

Falkville High School 

Lexington High School 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 

Mars Hill Bible School 

Red Bay High School 

Sheffield High School 

St. Bernard Preparatory School 

Tanner High School 

Tharptown High School 

Whitesburg Christian Aacdemy 

Winston County High School 

--

Class 5A Section 4

Lawrence County High School 

A.P. Brewer High School 

Arab High School 

Ardmore High School 

Boaz High School 

Douglas High School 

East Limestone High School 

Fairview High School 

Guntersville High School 

Randolph High School 

Russellville High School 

Sardis High School 

Scottsboro High School 

West Point High School 

--

Boys golf 

Class 1A-2A Section 4

Hatton High School 

Athens Bible School

Belgreen High School 

Cold Springs High School 

Falkville High School 

Lamar County High School 

Lexington High School 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 

Marion County High School 

mars Hill Bible School 

Phillips high School 

Red Bay High School 

Sheffield High School

Sumiton Christian School 

--

Class 5A Section 4

Lawrence County High School 

A.P. Brewer High School

Arab High School 

Ardmore High School 

East Limestone High School 

Fairview High School 

Guntersville High School 

Randolph High School 

Russellville High School 

Scottsboro High School 

West Point High School 

--

Girls golf

Class 1A-3A Section 4

Hatton High School 

Athens Bible School

Belgreen High School 

Carbon Hill High School 

Clements High School 

Cold Springs High School 

Falkville High School 

Danville High School 

Elkmont High School

Fayette County High School 

Lamar County High School 

Lexington High School 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 

Marion County High School 

mars Hill Bible School 

Oakman High School 

Phil Campbell High School 

Red Bay High School 

Vina High School 

Vinemont High School 

Winfield High School 

Winston County High School 

--

Class 4A-5A Section 4

Lawrence County High School 

East Lawrence High School 

A.P. Brewer High School

Ardmore High School 

Brooks High School 

Central High School 

Deshler High School 

East Limestone High School 

Fairview High School 

Haleyville High School 

Hamilton High School 

Hanceville High School 

Mars Hill bible 

Priceville High School 

Rogers High School 

Randolph High School 

Russellville High School 

St. John Paul II Catholic School 

West Limestone High School 

Westminster Christian Academy 

West Morgan High School 

West Point High School

Wilson High School 

--

Boys soccer 

Class 4A Area 7 

East Lawrence High School

Haleyville High School 

Hamilton High School 

Mars Hill Bible School 

West Limestone High School 

West Morgan High School 

--

Class 5A Area 8

A.P. Brewer High School 

Ardmore High School 

East Limestone High School 

Lawrence County High School 

Russellville High School 

West Point High School 

--

Girls soccer 

Class 4A Area 7

East Lawrence High School

Haleyville High School 

Hamilton High School 

Mars Hill Bible School 

West Limestone High School 

West Morgan High School

--

Class 5A Area 8

 A.P. Brewer High School 

Ardmore High School 

East Limestone High School 

Lawrence County High School 

Russellville High School 

West Point High School 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.