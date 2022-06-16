The AHSAA recently released the new alignments for spring sports in the 2022-24 school years.
--
Baseball
Class 2A Area 14
Hatton High School
Falkville High School
Lindsay Lane Academy
Tanner High School
Whitesburg Christian Academy
--
Class 4A Area 13
East Lawrence High School
Good Hope High School
Hanceville High School
Priceville High School
West Morgan High School
--
Class 5A Area 14
Lawrence County High School
Jasper High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
--
Softball
Class 2A Area 16
Hatton High School
Lexington High School
Sheffield High School
--
Class 4A Area 13
East Lawrence High School
Good Hope High School
Hanceville High School
Priceville High School
West Morgan High School
--
Class 5A Area 16
Lawrence County High School
Ardmore High School
Russellville High School
--
Track and field
2A Section 4
Hatton High School
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Cold Springs High School
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
Falkville High School
Lexington High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Mars Hill Bible School
Red Bay High School
Sheffield High School
St. Bernard Preparatory School
Tanner High School
Tharptown High School
Whitesburg Christian Aacdemy
Winston County High School
--
Class 5A Section 4
Lawrence County High School
A.P. Brewer High School
Arab High School
Ardmore High School
Boaz High School
Douglas High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Guntersville High School
Randolph High School
Russellville High School
Sardis High School
Scottsboro High School
West Point High School
--
Boys golf
Class 1A-2A Section 4
Hatton High School
Athens Bible School
Belgreen High School
Cold Springs High School
Falkville High School
Lamar County High School
Lexington High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Marion County High School
mars Hill Bible School
Phillips high School
Red Bay High School
Sheffield High School
Sumiton Christian School
--
Class 5A Section 4
Lawrence County High School
A.P. Brewer High School
Arab High School
Ardmore High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Guntersville High School
Randolph High School
Russellville High School
Scottsboro High School
West Point High School
--
Girls golf
Class 1A-3A Section 4
Hatton High School
Athens Bible School
Belgreen High School
Carbon Hill High School
Clements High School
Cold Springs High School
Falkville High School
Danville High School
Elkmont High School
Fayette County High School
Lamar County High School
Lexington High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Marion County High School
mars Hill Bible School
Oakman High School
Phil Campbell High School
Red Bay High School
Vina High School
Vinemont High School
Winfield High School
Winston County High School
--
Class 4A-5A Section 4
Lawrence County High School
East Lawrence High School
A.P. Brewer High School
Ardmore High School
Brooks High School
Central High School
Deshler High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Haleyville High School
Hamilton High School
Hanceville High School
Mars Hill bible
Priceville High School
Rogers High School
Randolph High School
Russellville High School
St. John Paul II Catholic School
West Limestone High School
Westminster Christian Academy
West Morgan High School
West Point High School
Wilson High School
--
Boys soccer
Class 4A Area 7
East Lawrence High School
Haleyville High School
Hamilton High School
Mars Hill Bible School
West Limestone High School
West Morgan High School
--
Class 5A Area 8
A.P. Brewer High School
Ardmore High School
East Limestone High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
--
Girls soccer
Class 4A Area 7
East Lawrence High School
Haleyville High School
Hamilton High School
Mars Hill Bible School
West Limestone High School
West Morgan High School
--
Class 5A Area 8
A.P. Brewer High School
Ardmore High School
East Limestone High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.