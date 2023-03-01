Mitchell tosses shutout as Hatton defeats East Lawrence

Hatton's Bradyn Mitchell goes for a hit

 Caleb Suggs

CADDO - Bradyn Mitchell put on a clinic Tuesday as the Hatton softball team defeated East Lawrence on the road. 

Hatton's star senior was money, both in the circle and at the plate, as the Hornets defeated the Eagles 11-0 in six innings. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.