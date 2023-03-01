Mitchell tosses shutout as Hatton defeats East Lawrence

CADDO - Bradyn Mitchell put on a clinic Tuesday as the Hatton softball team defeated East Lawrence on the road.
Hatton's star senior was money, both in the circle and at the plate, as the Hornets defeated the Eagles 11-0 in six innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CADDO - Bradyn Mitchell put on a clinic Tuesday as the Hatton softball team defeated East Lawrence on the road.
Hatton's star senior was money, both in the circle and at the plate, as the Hornets defeated the Eagles 11-0 in six innings.
"Any game we play against anyone in the county, it's always a big deal," Mitchell said. "I put in a lot of work in the offseason because I want to perform well in these kinds of games."
Mitchell finished with just one hit and one RBI, but it came courtesy of an inside the park homerun.
"I wasn't even expecting to get all the way to third," Mitchell said. "I guess I'm a little out of shape because that final sprint to home was a little hard."
In the circle Mitchell received the win, allowing just one hit and no runs with nine strikeouts.
"The umpire wasn't giving me much room to work with, but I didn't get frustrated. I worked with (catcher) Marlie Hood and we fought through it."
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with four hits and four RBIs, while Arlie Amrstrong and Mallie Yarbrough each added a hit and two RBIs.
McKayla Austin secured the Eagles' lone hit.
Hatton finished 1-4 at a weekend tournament to start the season so Tuesday's win got the Hornets back on track.
"I think in 24 innings we plated two runs so it was good to see the bats come alive tonight," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "We haven't played the same lineup yet so we're still trying to figure some stuff out. We're doing some good things, but we still have a long way to go."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.