East Lawrence moves to 4A, other county schools remain in new AHSAA realignments

The East Lawrence Eagles are moving to Class 4A.
That was the decision that was made Tuesday as the new fall sport’s realignments were released Tuesday for the 2022-24 school years.
The Eagles were the only school to move classes in Lawrence County. Lawrence County High School, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard all remained in classes 5A, 2A and 1A respectively.
This isn’t the first time the Eagles have jumped to 4A in recent years. In 2019 they made the move up until a miscalculation and late change bumped them back down to 3A.
There won’t be a late change this time though as East Lawrence’s enrollment numbers grew from the largest school in 3A to middle of the pack in 4A.
The move didn’t catch many at East Lawrence off guard, including head coach Sean Holt.
“With us being the largest 3A school and our numbers growing we kind of knew it was coming,” Holt said. “It definitely didn’t come as a surprise.”
The Eagles have had more success in recent years than in the previous decades, but now will face stiffer competition in 4A. Despite this, Holt says that nothing will change for the team
“Whether it’s 3A or 4A, you still have to come to work every day,” Holt said. “I’m not one of those guys that believes there’s some great secret to success. The region we’re in is tough, but nothing will change how we prepare. Hard work still pays off.”
While Hatton remained in 2A, they still saw a good bit of change.
The Hornets have been in a gauntlet of a region for the past several years but now that region changes.
Hatton traded Mars Hill and Colbert County for Falkville, Tanner and Lindsay Lane, the latter of which will be playing their first ever football season.
“Anytime you see some new faces there’s a lot of hype,” Bowling said. “I don’t know yet if it’s easier because in small school football it’s all about who’s loaded with seniors. But we're excited.”
The biggest question lies with R.A. Hubbard. The Chiefs’ season remains in flux as they await the decision of their school. The Lawrence County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Dec. 6 to close R.A. Hubbard, Because the county us under a desegregation order, the decision must now go to court and be approved by a judge at the federal level.
Lawrence County’s region remained almost the same, with the only changes being the loss of Lee and Mae Jemison and the additions of Fairview and West Point.
You can find the full 2022-24 realignments for fall sports below:
--
Football
Class 5A Region 8
Brewer High School
Ardmore High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
--
Class 4A Region 7
Brooks High School
Central High School, Florence
Deshler High School
East Lawrence High School
Rogers High School
West Limestone High School
West Morgan High School
Wilson High School
--
Class 2A Region 8
Falkville High School
Hatton High School
Lexington High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Red Bay High School
Sheffield High School
Tanner High School
Tharptown High School
--
Class 1A Region 8
Addison High School
Cherokee High School
Hackleburg High School
Meek High School
Phillips High School
R.A. Hubbard High School
Shoals Christian School
Vina High School
Waterloo High School
--
Volleyball
5A Area 15
Brewer High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
West Point High School
--
4A Area 15
East Lawrence High School
Priceville High School
St. John Paul II Catholic School
West Limestone High School
West Morgan High School
--
Class 2A Area 15
Hatton High School
Lexington High School
Mars Hill Bible School
Sheffield High School
Tharptown High School
--
Class 1A Area 16
R.A. Hubbard High School
Covenant Christian School
Cherokee High School
Shoals Christian School
Waterloo High School
--
Cross Country
5A Section 4
Brewer High School
Arab Higb School
Ardmore High School
Boaz High School
Douglas High School
East Limestone High School
Fairview High School
Guntersville High School
Lawrence County High School
Russellville High School
Sardis High School
Scottsboro High School
West Point High School
--
Class 4A Section 4
Brooks High School
Central High School, Florence
Deshler High School
East Lawrence High School
Kate D. Smith DAR High School
Madison County High School
New Hope High School
North Jackson High School
Priceville High School
Rogers High School
West Limestone High School
Westminster Christian Academy
West Morgan High School
Wilson HigH School
--
Class 1A-2A Section 4
Athens Bible School
Belgreen High School
Brilliant High School
Cherokee High School
Covenant Christian School
Hatton High School
Lexington High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Marion County High School
Mars Hill Bible School
Shoals Christian School
Sulligent School
Tanner High School
Tharptown High School
Vina High School
Waterloo High School
