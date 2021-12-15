East Lawrence moves to 4A, other county schools remain in new AHSAA realignments

East Lawrence Sean Holt 

 Caleb Suggs

The East Lawrence Eagles are moving to Class 4A.

That was the decision that was made Tuesday as the new  fall sport’s realignments were released Tuesday for the 2022-24 school years.

The Eagles were the only school to move classes in Lawrence County. Lawrence County High School, Hatton and R.A. Hubbard all remained in classes 5A, 2A and 1A respectively.

This isn’t the first time the Eagles have jumped to 4A in recent years. In 2019 they made the move up until a miscalculation and late change bumped them back down to 3A.

There won’t be a late change this time though as East Lawrence’s enrollment numbers grew from the largest school in 3A to middle of the pack in 4A.

The move didn’t catch many at East Lawrence off guard, including head coach Sean Holt.

“With us being the largest 3A school and our numbers growing we kind of knew it was coming,” Holt said. “It definitely didn’t come as a surprise.”

The Eagles have had more success in recent years than in the previous decades, but now will face stiffer competition in 4A. Despite this, Holt says that nothing will change for the team

“Whether it’s 3A or 4A, you still have to come to work every day,” Holt said. “I’m not one of those guys that believes there’s some great secret to success. The region we’re in is tough, but nothing will change how we prepare. Hard work still pays off.”

While Hatton remained in 2A, they still saw a good bit of change.

The Hornets have been in a gauntlet of a region for the past several years but now that region changes.

Hatton traded Mars Hill and Colbert County for Falkville, Tanner and Lindsay Lane, the latter of which will be playing their first ever football season.

“Anytime you see some new faces there’s a lot of hype,” Bowling said. “I don’t know yet if it’s easier because in small school football it’s all about who’s loaded with seniors. But we're excited.” 

The biggest question lies with R.A. Hubbard. The Chiefs’ season remains in flux as they await the decision of their school. The Lawrence County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Dec. 6 to close R.A. Hubbard, Because the county us under a desegregation order, the decision must now go to court and be approved by a judge at the federal level.

Lawrence County’s region remained almost the same, with the only changes being the loss of Lee and Mae Jemison and the additions of Fairview and West Point.

You can find the full 2022-24 realignments for fall sports below: 

--

Football 

Class 5A Region 8

Brewer High School 

Ardmore High School 

East Limestone High School 

Fairview High School 

Lawrence County High School 

Russellville High School 

West Point High School 

--

Class 4A Region 7

Brooks High School 

Central High School, Florence 

Deshler High School 

East Lawrence High School 

Rogers High School 

West Limestone High School 

West Morgan High School 

Wilson High School 

--

Class 2A Region 8 

Falkville High School 

Hatton High School 

Lexington High School 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 

Red Bay High School 

Sheffield High School 

Tanner High School 

Tharptown High School 

--

Class 1A Region 8 

Addison High School 

Cherokee High School 

Hackleburg High School 

Meek High School

Phillips High School 

R.A. Hubbard High School 

Shoals Christian School 

Vina High School 

Waterloo High School 

--

Volleyball 

5A Area 15

Brewer High School 

Lawrence County High School 

Russellville High School 

West Point High School 

--

4A Area 15

East Lawrence High School 

Priceville High School 

St. John Paul II Catholic School 

West Limestone High School 

West Morgan High School 

--

Class 2A Area 15 

Hatton High School 

Lexington High School 

Mars Hill Bible School 

Sheffield High School 

Tharptown High School 

--

Class 1A Area 16

R.A. Hubbard High School 

Covenant Christian School 

Cherokee High School 

Shoals Christian School 

Waterloo High School 

--

Cross Country 

5A Section 4

Brewer High School 

Arab Higb School 

Ardmore High School 

Boaz High School 

Douglas High School 

East Limestone High School 

Fairview High School 

Guntersville High School 

Lawrence County High School 

Russellville High School 

Sardis High School 

Scottsboro High School 

West Point High School 

--

Class 4A Section 4

Brooks High School 

Central High School, Florence 

Deshler High School 

East Lawrence High School 

Kate D. Smith DAR High School 

Madison County High School 

New Hope High School 

North Jackson High School 

Priceville High School 

Rogers High School 

West Limestone High School 

Westminster Christian Academy 

West Morgan High School 

Wilson HigH School 

--

Class 1A-2A Section 4

Athens Bible School 

Belgreen High School 

Brilliant High School 

Cherokee High School 

Covenant Christian School 

Hatton High School 

Lexington High School 

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 

Marion County High School 

Mars Hill Bible School 

Shoals Christian School 

Sulligent School 

Tanner High School 

Tharptown High School 

Vina High School 

Waterloo High School

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.