HATTON - For a moment it seemed like the demons that had plagued Lawrence County this season were going to resurface.
After defeating Hatton 25-12 in set one of the final match of the tri-match, Lawrence County held a lead in the second set. However, a furious rally from Hatton would force overtime where the Hornets won 28-26.
It seemed like yet another scenario where the young Red Devils team would be unable to finish a series.
“That’s been the thorn in our side this year,” said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. “We win the first set then we just can’t finish.”
It was not to be this time though, as Lawrence County rebounded in the third set, winning 15-9 to win the series, 2-1.
“I was very pleased with how we responded,” Hutto said. “They’re a good team and a great challenge. This was a needed boost for us ahead of the area series.”
Ava Boyll led Lawrence County with 14 kills and 19 digs. Skye Letson had 11 kills and 11 blocks for the Red Devils, while Sarah Dutton finished with 16 digs. Kylie Graham had 35 assists and seven digs and Jaidah Hale had four kills and 11 blocks.
Despite the loss, Hatton head coach Amy Speegle was proud of her team’s fight. “They didn’t lay down after getting beat pretty badly in the first set,” Speegle said. “They kind of got in their own heads in that first set, but they came back and fought, We’ve done a good job of that this year.”
Speegle said she’d like to see her team be a little better at closing out series against top tier opponents.
“We didn’t keep it close enough in the third set,” she said.”We’ve got to work better on finishing. I feel like we get kind of tight, a little nervous, knowing it’s only 15. Sometimes we hold back or second guess ourselves instead of just going for it. I want to see them play to win and not play to not lose.”
Kailyn Quails led with 18 kills in the two matches, 3 blocks, and 7 service aces. Bradyn Mitchell had 10 kills, 4 aces, and 19 digs in both matches. Mallie Yarbrough added 8 kills and Emily Maldonado had 7 kills.
Other results saw Lawrence County defeat East Lawrence 2-0 (25-11, 25-9) and Hatton defeat East Lawrence 2-0 (25-11, 25-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.