Surprised Holt ready to lead Eagles

A few months ago, if you had asked Sean Holt if he would thought he would be getting ready for the 2021 season as the head coach of East Lawrence he probably would have told you not a chance.
But life can be a fickle thing, and it just so happened that Holt will be the man leading the Eagles this fall.
“Nobody was expecting coach Culver to leave, nor did we want him to leave,” Holt said. “He did a great job and we hated to see him go and so it’s definitely a surprise for me to be in the role now.”
Bo Culver was the previous head coach, but when an offer came to move closer to home, it was too good to pass up.
The vacancy didn’t last long though.
With previous success as a head coach, and well liked by his peers and his players, Holt was the obvious choice to become the new head coach.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and one of the things I’ve learned is you never stop learning,” Holt said. “That they felt I was the right man for the job, that definitely gives you some confidence.”
“I feel good about the situation,” he added. “I feel like the players have responded well to me the last few years and will respond with me as the head coach.”
The situation reminds him of another stop in his coaching career.
“It’s eerily similar to when I was at Elkmont,” Holt said. “I was the defensive coordinator at Elkmont for four years before becoming the head coach and I had worked under two head coaches, so very similar situation.”
Holt says he believes he brings stability to a school that will be on its fourth head coach in five years.
“They’ve had a lot of change here. This will be the third head coach for this group of seniors and the last group of seniors also had three head coaches,” he said. “I think it’s very important to them to have stability.”
As far as how the program will be run, Holt doesn’t expect any changes. He will continue to serve as defensive coordinator, in addition to head coach. Ernie Ferguson will return to coaching as the offensive coordinator.
One benefit Holt will have is the new abundance of assistant coaches.
“By far the most assistant coaches I’ve ever had the luxury of having and they’re good ones,” he said. “We have young coaches and experienced ones and also have a good blend of personalities, some that are more vocal and some that are quiet. They will be a great help this year.”
The Eagles are coming off their best season in school history and there’s belief they can have as good or better season in 2021. Handling those expectations as well as the confidence levels of losing a head coach is a key job for Holt.
“Confidence isn’t really a issue for this group,” he said. “Managing their confidence is the most important task. They feel good about what they can do, but confidence is only worth something if you can go out and prove it.”
“I want them to be confident in what they can do and what they can achieve,” he added. “But also realize they still have to go out there and work to get it.”
