Lawrence County’s Lee signs with Birmingham Southern

One of Lawrence County’s top athletes will be heading on to the next level.
Red Devil senior Garrett Lee signed his national letter of intent with Birmingham Southern, where he will play football for the Panthers.
The signing took place in a ceremony at Lawrence County High School.
“This is so exciting,” said Lee. “It means a lot to me all the people that came out to support. They’ve had a lot to do with getting me to this point.”
As a senior this year, Lee finished with 53 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns, which made him the school’s all-time leading receiver (109) and leader in receiving yards (1,992).
Lee was a star, not only for the football team, but for the baseball team as well. Lee probably could have found a home at the next level on either the gridiron or the diamond, but ultimately chose football.
“I chose football because I feel that’s what I can make the biggest impact in,” said Lee. “On the visit to Birmingham Southern, I met with the coaches and I just love what they’re doing there. I think I can make a big impact at my position.”
