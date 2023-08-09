Allison Hagood Terry became emotional when she talked about her volleyball playing days at Hatton High and former coach Becky Lee.
“I didn’t understand at the time the life lessons she was teaching, but I do now,” Terry recalled as she wiped tears from her face. “I ran into her a few years back and I thanked her for helping make me the woman I am today.”
Terry, a 1999 Hatton graduate who was all-state her senior year, returned to her alma mater as did many other former players for the schools first alumni volleyball game.
“We’re old timers now, but we get to play with each other again,” said Maddy McMillian Nix, a 2017 Hatton graduate.
Amy Speegle, a 2001 Hatton graduate who participated in the four-team alumni tournament, said the event was designed as a fundraiser for the volleyball program.
“We got tired of finding something to sell,” she said. “We play against the current players sometimes in practice, so it was this.”
Including the players who participated in the tournament, about 400 people gathered for an afternoon of fun that turned into more than a fundraiser.
With teams called the Setsy Ladies, Hits and Giggles, Dino-Sores and Old Diggers, former players served, bumped and spiked their way through a series of games that even impressed Lee.
“Some of them still have some skills,” Lee said as she listened to and told stories about her coaching days at Hatton.
She was the Lady Hornets head coach from 1983 until 2002 and won four state championships. Lee, who was at East Lawrence five years before coming to Hatton, is one of those rare coaches to coach two Lawrence County volleyball programs in state championship games.
“I had a good team returning when I left East Lawrence, but my kids were in school at Hatton and I needed to be here with them,” she said, adding to legendary coach Barbara Martin and her late husband Mike Lee, also encouraged her to take the Hatton job.
Speegle, who played for Lee, knows that one day her players will likely share humorous stories about her coaching style.
“For tonight, let’s talk about her,” Speegle chuckled as she pointed to Lee.
Then she proceeded to tell stories about games she played under Lee at Haleyville and Randolph. Between games at Haleyville, Lee made the team run up and down a hill near Haleyville’s gym, Speegle recalled.
“They knew the next game I’d do the same thing if they didn’t hustle,” Lee said.
At Randolph, she ran the team during a timeout.
Terry shared a story about a game at East Lawrence.
“We were playing bad, very bad,” she said.
Lee made the team sit down on the court as East Lawrence served to win the game.
“She told us if you’re going to play that bad you might as well sit down.” Terry said.
The majority of the players in the alumni game didn’t play for Lee, but they had stories to tell about their days at Hatton.
Lauren Hancock Jones, a 2003 Hatton graduate, recalled the pain of losing in a state championship game to Bayside Academy.
“It still hurts and you still think about the ‘what ifs,’” she said.
The alumni game, however, gave Jones, the opportunity to fulfil a dream of playing on the same court with her daughter, Jailyn Hancock, a 2022 Hatton graduate.
“This will be fun,” she said before her game started.
“I’m enjoying being out here with her,” Hancock added.
