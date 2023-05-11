FLORENCE - Thursday was a good day for softball teams from Lawrence County.
The county's two teams competing at the North Regional tournament, Lawrence County and Hatton, both kept their seasons alive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
FLORENCE - Thursday was a good day for softball teams from Lawrence County.
The county's two teams competing at the North Regional tournament, Lawrence County and Hatton, both kept their seasons alive.
Hatton defeated Sumiton Christian 11-1 in a game that had been postponed from Wednesday. The win vaulted the Hornets to their third state tournament in the last four seasons.
"We're playing with high energy right now and anytime you have a group doing that you have a chance to be successful," said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. "This is a close knit group and they understand that now the time to peak."
Lawrence County, playing in its first regional since 2018, opened the 5A North Regional with 7-2 loss to Jasper. However, the Red Devils bounced back with a 14-0 win over East Limestone to advance to day two of the tournament.
Lawrence County will now play the loser of Brewer and Ardmore on Friday at 9 am.
"I think we're in a good spot," said Lawrence County head coach Will Inman. "We're set up to make a run tomorrow as long as we don't let the nerves get to us like it did in game one."
--
Hatton 11, Sumiton Christian 1
Bradyn Mitchell had four hits as Hatton dominated Sumiton Christian in five innings.
Mitchell also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits and just one run with eight strikeouts.
Mallie Yarbrough had a grand slam, while Kailyn Quails also homered, finishing with two hits and two RBIs.
--
Lawrence County 14, East Limestone 0
Kaytie LouAllen allowed just one hit in five innings as the Red Devils picked up the win over East Limestone.
Ava Templeton had three hits and four RBIs. AB McKay and Bella Cross each had three hits and two RBIs.
--
Jasper 6, Lawrence County 2
Jasper scored five unearned runs Thursday to take down Lawrence County in the first game of the tournament.
The Red Devils, all of whom were playing their first regional game, finished with four errors.
"It was all nerves for us. Bella (Cross) pitched good enough to win," Inman said. "Hopefully we got that all out of our system."
AB McKay finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead the team.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.