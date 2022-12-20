HATTON - Hatton head coach Justin Henley said he's getting used to close calls.
HATTON - Hatton head coach Justin Henley said he's getting used to close calls.
Monday night was definitely a close call.
Facing off against county rival Lawrence County, the Hornets saw their nine point lead in the fourth quarter slip away, eventually falling behind by four in the game's closing minutes.
But as they have done multiple times so far this season, Hatton found a way, forcing overtime before eventually winning 67-63.
"We've done that about three games in a row. We've had the lead and I don't know if it's us slowing down or what, but we've let it slip away," Henley said. "We have to find a way to fix that, but our guys have shown great character getting back in it. They've never panicked."
Hatton led 34-28 at halftime and 50-41 at the end of the third quarter. The Red Devils made a push late, taking a 56-52 lead.
Clutch shots down the stretch, particularly from stars Kyle Hampton and Kahne Little, helped the Hornets secure the win. Hampton finished with a game high 22 points, while Little added 21.
The addition of players such as Hampton has given Hatton multiple scoring threats, whereas last season they had to rely on Little most games.
"It's been huge. There's been a couple of nights where we had other guys that might not have had 20, but they had eight. We didn't have that last year," Henley said. "It makes us more well rounded."
On the other side Connor Southern led Lawrence County with 20 points. Barylon Dame added 14, while Wyatt Dutton had 10.
The Red Devils keep improving and head coach Darius Steger believes they're right on the edge of where they need to be.
"Most definitely we are," Steger said. "We got a big win Friday in an area game and then came here tonight against a very good Hatton team. We were right there, unfortunately missed some free throws in the overtime period, but we're close."
