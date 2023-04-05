Quails, Rutherford headed to Calhoun

One of the county's top basketball stars is headed to the next level.
Kailyn Quails, who has been a star for the Hatton Hornets since she was a freshman, will now take talents to Calhoun, which has a budding program.
Joining her will be her friend and former teammate Kennedy Grace Rutherford, who will be the team's manager.
"At first I didn't think I wanted to do it, but when coach (Candace) Byrd (Vinson) offered me a full ride before a game I was excited," Quails said. "When I found that my best friend (Rutherford) was going too, it made it that much better."
Calhoun coach Candace Byrd-Vinson is very familiar with Lawrence County. She formerly coached at R.A. Hubbard, where she led the Chiefs to a state championship 2017.
This year she took over the Calhoun women's team and led the Warhawks to a tremendous first season since the program was brought back.
Now she hopes to elevate the program even further and adding a player like Quails will help.
"I'm extremely excited. Knowing who she is, her foundation, she's got it together," Byrd-Vinson said. "I'm confident that we're getting a great player and that's just going to raise Calhoun.``
"I didn't get to recruit my first year. Now that I can, she was one of the first players I had my eye on," she added.
Quails leaves behind a storied career at Hatton. One which featured multiple county MVPs, player of the year and All-State selections,
She will be sorely missed at Hatton.
"You can't replace her. You just have to build upon what she helped us do," said Hatton head coach Erika Little. "She's been an incredible player for this program and has left her mark on Hatton High School basketball. I couldn't be more proud of her and I'm excited to see what the future holds for her."
