From the hardwood to the gridiron: Hatton’s Harrison making a big impact in first year

Hatton fans are used to Senior Ridge Harrison making big plays, they’re just not used to it being on a grass field.
For the past four years, Harrison has used his superb athleticism to make numerous jaw dropping plays on the hard wood.
This year, however, he decided to translate those skills to the football field.
“I played football in pee wee but not since then. I didn’t know much about the game,” Harrison said. “I didn’t want to regret not playing though when I got older.”
“I also knew I needed to help my teammates,” he added. “They’ve helped me a lot in basketball, so I knew I needed to be there for them in football.”
Hatton began making the move from the wing-t to the spread midway through last season and then fully committed to it this fall.
Harrison’s skillset immediately filled the need they had for more athletes at the skill positions.
“Athletically he’s gifted, he’s unbelievably gifted,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “He helps us open our offense up because there’s so many things that he can do.”
Of course, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing. As stated before, Harrison hasn’t played football since pee wee so there’s a learning curve involved.
“His football IQ just isn’t there, and that’s been the biggest frustration is watching him get frustrated,” Bowling said. “We knew with him, and with some of the other guys that came out this year, we needed to be in a good place by week six. We feel like we’re getting there.”
On the basketball court, the Hornets’ offense runs through Harrison but on the field, he plays more of specific role. However, that’s something that’s perfectly fine with him.
“I like doing that because it doesn’t put as much pressure on me,” said Harrison. “They just wanted me to be a guy that could take it deep and go get the football.”
Harrison has done just that, including last Friday when he hauled in a 57-yard touchdown against East Lawrence.
It was maybe what happened after that showcased how important he can be. Since they didn’t want to get beat again, the Eagles kept Harrison double covered, which helped open up other players for the Hornets to have big games.
“When teams double team that really helps the run game,” he said. “We want to run the football, so be able to help with that is a big deal.”
Of course, he won’t serve as a decoy all the time. Expect to see him use the same athleticism that allows him to dunk over defenders, to go up and catch touchdowns. Much like he did against Central when he went up over three defenders for a score.
“I feel like that’s where my skills that I have from playing basketball can translate to football,” Harrison said. “Going up high and grabbing a touchdown is what they wanted me to do when I came in. I feel like it’s something that I can do well.”
