--
Thursday
Class 5A, Area 15 girls at West Point: Lawrence County vs. West Point, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 girls at Tanner: Hatton vs. Tanner, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 16 boys at Covenant Christian: Covenant vs. Waterloo-Cherokee winner, 5:30 p.m., R.A. Hubbard vs. Shoals Christian, 7 p.m.; Finals Saturday, 7 p.m.
--
Friday
Class 5A, Area 15 boys at Lawrence County: Russellville/West Point winner vs. Lawrence County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 boys at Danville: East Lawrence vs. Danville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 boys at Tanner: Hatton vs. Tanner Friday, 7 p.m.
--
Saturday
Class 1A, Area 16 girls at Covenant Christian; R.A. Hubbard vs. Covenant Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 16 boys at Covenant Christian: R.A. Hubbard/Shoals Christian vs. at 7 pm
