MOULTON – Lawrence County High fell to visiting West Point 14-7 Friday night.
The Red Devils were within striking distance with less than two minutes remaining, but two five-yard penalties and a quarterback sack ended their hopes.
For the winning Warriors, Eli Folds scored two touchdowns on runs of 77 yards in the second quarter and two yards in the third. Nolan Bryan kicked the extra points after both touchdowns.
Austin Williams scored Lawrence County’s touchdown in the second quarter on a 10-yard run and he also kicked the extra point.
The Red Devils (0-2) will open region play next week at home against Ardmore.
--
Lauderdale County 24, East Lawrence 6
The Eagles fell Friday night in their first region game of the season.
The lone touchdown came on a 36 yard pass from Isaih Hubbard to Jaylan Smith.
--
R.A. Hubbard 58,. Cherokee 8
The Chiefs picked up their first win of the season Friday in a blowout win over Cherokee.
