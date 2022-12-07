MOULTON - Both the Hatton boys and girls picked up big wins Tuesday over Lawrence County.
The Hornets went on the road and swept the Red Devils, with the girls winning 60-48 and the boys winning 48-43.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MOULTON - Both the Hatton boys and girls picked up big wins Tuesday over Lawrence County.
The Hornets went on the road and swept the Red Devils, with the girls winning 60-48 and the boys winning 48-43.
--
Hatton girls 60, Lawrence County 48
The Hornets used a big third quarter Tuesday to pull away from Lawrence County.
Hatton led just 24-21 at the break, but came out on fire after halftime, outscoring the Red Devils 19-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
"This is an intense rivalry and these seniors have lost to Moulton about as much as they've beaten them," said Hatton head coach Erika Little. "I told them at halftime that they had two more games against Moulton, and that they needed to go out on top. That motivated them."
The win was the first for Little, who's in her first season as head coach of the Hornets, against Lawrence County.
"It feels good, especially since I worked at Moulton for four years," Little said.
Four Hatton players finished in double figures, including Kailyn Quails who scored a game high 20 points. Brianna Oliver had 14, while Chloe Gargis had 11 and Anna Kate Potter had 10.
Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 18. Skye Letson had 12.
The game was an off night for the Red Devils. While the third quarter proved to be the game's turning point, head coach K.C Orr said things never felt right from the start.
"Honestly I didn't feel like we started the game with great intensity," Orr said. "We thrive off our defense and tonight it just felt like something was missing."
--
Hatton boys 48, Lawrence County 43
Lawrence County nearly overcame a 16 point second half deficit Tuesday night.
Hatton led comfortably 38-22, but a late 16-2 rally, found the Hornets up just 40-38 with three minutes to go.
Hatton was able to finish strong, however, scoring six straight to ultimately seal the win.
"It kind of works both ways. I was impressed with how we handled the comeback, but also disappointed that we gave up the lead," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "We did some stuff we didn't need to do, We tried forcing in transition, and it led to them getting back in the game."
"We knew they were going to bring their a-game, through, so taking their best shot and still finding a way to win, I was very pleased," Henley added.
Hatton's Braden Stafford and Lawrence County's Connor Southern each led their team with 15 points.
The season has been rough so far Red Devils, but head coach Darius Steger said there were positives to take away from Tuesday's performance.
"Our effort was great. We competed, especially in the fourth quarter," Steger said. "I like our chances to win games down the stretch if we bring that same effort."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.