Lawrence County comes up short to Westminster

Lawrence County’s Austin Williams scored two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Devils fell 23-20 to visiting Westminster Christian on Friday.
Williams scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and a five-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils (0-5) travel to East Limestone for a 5A, Region 8 game Friday.
Lawrence County led 14-10 at intermission, but Westminster quarterback Brandon Musch scored on a 25-yard at the 9:02 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats the lead for good. He tossed a 44-yard TD pass to Isaiah Lattimore to seal the win with 6:43 remaining.
The Red Devils led early when Alandis Johnson returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Williams booted the extra point.
