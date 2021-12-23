Five Lawrence County players were selected for the 2021 ASWA All-State football team for their tremendous 2021 seasons.
R.A. Hubbard: The Chiefs had first-team selections in defensive back Keyondrick Cobb (Sr.) and defensive lineman Montavius Orr (Sr.). Cobb had six interceptions to go with 90 tackles. Orr’s 117 stops included 26 tackles for losses and 12 sacks.
Hatton: Offensive linemen Braden Stafford (Jr.) and Aiden Smith (Sr.) were both second-team selections. The duo helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for 3,031 yards as a team. Briley Kirby (Jr.) was a second-team selection at punter. The junior had seven of 22 punts downed inside the 20.
