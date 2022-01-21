HATTON – For the first time since 2011, the Hatton boys are headed to the finals of the Lawrence County tournament.
The third seeded Hornets knocked off second seeded, and defending champion, Lawrence County 46-37 Friday night to earn the right to compete for the county crown.
“Hpw bout that?” said Hatton head coach Justin Henley.
The regulation period was a tight back and forth contest that saw both teams, literally, a few lucky bounces away from pulling out the win.
Overtime was the exact opposite.
Hatton dominated the extra period, not allowing a single point as they outscored the Red Devils 9-0.
“I felt like most of the night we had control of the game,” said Henley. “We struggled to score some in the second half, they came back and then we had a chance at the end of regulation and we just couldn’t get it done. But after they won the opening tip and missed the first shot, we just took complete control.”
Lawrence County head coach Darius Steger didn’t sugarcoat his team’s offensive woes especially in overtime.
“That was probably the worst shooting night we’ve had all season,” Steger said. “We had great looks, got the ball in people’s hands in positions they’ve been successful all season, but we just couldn't buy a shot.”
Of course to get to overtime, it took some late game heroics.
Trailing 37-35, Hatton’s Kahne Little connected on a reverse layup while falling to the ground. His circus shot tied the game, and eventually sent it to overtime.
“The funny thing with him is we have to live with some of the shots he takes,” Henley said. “He has the ball in his hands a lot and he takes some shots I don’t really love. But he has the ability to hit tough shots and that showed tonight.”
In addition to Little, two other Hatton players finished in double figures. Briley Kerby and Braden Stafford each had 10 points. Cain Byars led Lawrence County with 13, while Alandis Johnson and Connor Southern each had six.
Hatton advances to the county finals Saturday night where they will play top seeded R.A. Hubbard at 7 pm.
The pressure is on for the Hornets. In what could potentially be the last county tournament ever, Hatton will look to win their first championship since 1977, and they’ll do it on their home floor.
“A lot of our guys in the locker room probably don’t know that. I knew it had been a while but didn’t know that long,” Henley said. “We're going to treat this like we would any other game. But there's no denying it's a special opportunity.”
