HATTON – The Hatton Hornets had to hold off a furious late inning rally to pick up a win Monday night over Lawrence County.
The Class 2A No. 2 ranked Hornets Breezed through the first five innings with a 4-0 lead, but had to hold on late to pick up a 4-3 win over the Red Devils.
“That was close,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “When you don’t make routine plays, you can really put yourself in a bind.”
Hatton wasted no time taking command of the game. Ashlyn Potter drove in two runs with a double in the first, then added another RBI with a sacrifice bunt in the third. Chloe Gargis added a sacrifice RBI of her own to make it 4-0 going into the fourth inning.
Trouble struck in the sixth when Lawrence County took advantage of a Hatton pitching change that saw Potter enter for starter Bradyn Mitchell, as well as some errors by the Hornets, to get back in the game. Lawrence County’s Bentlee Cross drove in two runs and reached third base after Hatton’s left fielder dropped a fly ball. Lily Reed then added an RBI single, cutting the lead to 4-3.
“I thought Potter pitched outs , but we misplayed a fly ball,” Bowling said. “Give credit to them for finding a way to score runs and get a rally going.”
After pitching the first five and 2/3 scoreless innings, Hatton went back to Mitchell for the final inning. Being a seasoned veteran, Mitchell handled the tough situation like a pro, retiring the side to seal the win.
“That’s just Bradyn being Bradyn,” Bowling said. “She’s starting to go deeper into games for us. We wanted to let her go five today and let Ashlyn finish it off, but in that moment we felt like we had to go back to Bradyn. Hat’s off to her for finding a way to finish the job.”
Mitchell picked up the win in the circle, allowing four hits with no runs and three strikeouts. Potter led Hatton with a hit and three RBIs, while Cross led Lawrence with two hits and two RBIs.
Despite the loss, Lawrence County’s Cortney Lovelady was pleased with her team’s rally. The Red Devils are filled with underclassmen and it was a freshman (Cross) and sophomore (Reed) that stepped up to help them almost comeplate a comeback.
“We waited a little late to start the rally, but it's exciting to see no matter what,” Lovelady said. “When those young ones step up, it creates excitement in the dugout that everyone feeds off of.”
Still, Lovelady pointed out that there’s still work to be done as, had it not been for some untimely base running errors, the Red Devils might have pulled out the win.
“We still have to work on base running. I don ‘t care how young we are, that’s something we have to get down,” Lovelady said. “I don’t feel like we take the right opportunities at times that we should. We’re getting runners on base, but it’s just figuring out what to do when they're there that we still have to work on.”
