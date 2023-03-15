Standridge signs with Snead State

Lawrence County’s Kane Standridge signed a letter of intent to play golf at Snead State Community College in a ceremony at Lawrence County High School last week. 

 Caleb Suggs

One of Lawrence County’s top golf stars is headed to the next level. 

Lawrence County High School’s Kane Standridge inked his letter of intent last week to play golf at Snead State Community College. 

