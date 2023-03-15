Standridge signs with Snead State

One of Lawrence County’s top golf stars is headed to the next level.
Lawrence County High School’s Kane Standridge inked his letter of intent last week to play golf at Snead State Community College.
The signing took place in a ceremony at Lawrence County High School.
“I’m very excited,” Standridge said. “I’m ready to play and see if I can get to the next level.”
Standridge said the choice to go to Snead State was an easy one.
“I decided the day that I went there,” he said. “I loved the campus and all the people there, especially the coach.”
As far as what he expects at Snead and what Snead can expect to get out of him, Standridge said he’s just taking it a day at a time.
“We’ll see what happens.”
