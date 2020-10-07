“All championship teams need a little bit of luck.”
This week head coach Mac Hampton and his R.A. Hubbard Chiefs are getting ready to welcome the Decatur Heritage Eagles.
The two squads are the only two undefeated teams left in Class 1A Region 8, meaning the contest will likely serve as a de facto region championship.
Which brings us back to Hampton’s view that “all championship teams need a little bit of luck.”
In the past, luck hasn’t been on the Chiefs side.
This will be the third straight season Hubbard plays a game many view as a de facto region championship. The previous two have not gone well.
In 2018 Hubbard lost to eventual region champion Falkville 19-6 and last season lost to Decatur Heritage, who also went on to win the region, 28-20.
Both games were marred by mistakes. Mistakes Hampton says if they don’t fix, will result in another tough night.
Mistakes last year, and against Falkville in 2018, killed us,” he said. “Last year we had a punt return called back, fumbled on a fair catch incident. Other little stuff like jumping offsides, I think we did that five or six times against Falkville.”
“Long story short we have to stop making mistakes in big games. Decatur Heritage is a good team as it is, so we have to give ourselves a chance by not making tons of mistakes.”
To better prepare his squad for the big region games, Hampton boosted the strength of his schedule. To start 2020, Hubbard played two stout 2A teams in Sheffield and Colbert County. It resulted in Hampton’s first 0-2 start since his rookie season, but the lessons he believes his team learned are a trade he was willing to make.
“I scheduled those teams with a game like this in mind,” he said. “When you get your tail whooped, you either keep getting your tail whooped, or you come out a fighter. I believe we done a better job of being fighters since those games.”
The Chiefs hope that is the case because Decatur Heritage presents a daunting challenge. The Eagles come in ranked No. 7 in the state and are averaging close to 46 points per game.
“They can sling it,” Hampton said. “On top of that they’re a very well coached team, Coach (Steve) Meek has done a wonderful job.”
To get a win it might take a little bit of luck, however the Chiefs can get it.
“I do believe you have to get a little bit of luck,” Hampton said. “But I also believe sometimes you have to make your own luck.”
