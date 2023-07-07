Jeffreys shows future is bright for Hatton baseball

It hasn’t taken long for new Hatton baseball coach Denton Bowling to hit the ground running.
Fresh off a 2A state championship for Hatton in softball, Bowling has taken the same formula that helped him win two titles with the Hornets to baseball, helping to try and bring the Hornets’ baseball program back to the success it had earlier in the century.
While Bowling is bringing in a complete culture change to the program, one thing he has going for him is some talented yoing players to work with.
One in particular is Bryson Jeffreys.
Jeffreys will be a sophomore next season, but he has already shown himself capable. As a freshman Jeffreys hit .352, which led the county, with 31 hits, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. He also had a 2-1 win/loss record as a pitcher.
Because of this tremendous season, Jeffreys was selected as The Moulton Advertiser’s baseball player of the year.
“Anytime you have a freshman that can have that kind of season at the varsity level it makes you excited as a coach,” Bowling said.
Having coached Jeffreys in football, Bowling was familiar with him already. However, he’s spent this summer getting to know him on the baseball diamond as well and, so far, he;s been impressed.
“You can definitely tell the kid has talent and a lot of potential,” said Bowling. “He played infield last year, but we plan on moving him to the outfield. He thought it was because of errors he was making, but I told him it’s harder to find outfielders than infielders and after seeing him work in the grass I knew he had to be out there.”
With a lot of youth going forward, Bowling knows he will be counting on Jeffreys, even if he will be just a sophomore.
“We have a lot of young kids that will be getting their first valuable experience at the varsity level,” Bowling said. “We know there’s going to be some growing pains, so having a guy like Bryson that can say I’ve been there, and help them will be invaluable.”
Bowling knows he will be able to handle the role as well.
“I’ve seen him grow. I know what kind of mental toughness he has.”
