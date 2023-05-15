Incredible year brings excitement back to Lawrence County softball

MOULTON - Lawrence County head coach didn't mince words.
The Red Devils' season came to an end Saturday in the North regional tournament. However, instead of disappointment, there was a sense of pride in what the team had accomplished.
In Inman's first season as head coach, and with a team with no seniors, Lawrence County went 29-22, advancing to the regional tournament for the first time since 2018.
"I told the girls after the loss to Jasper that nobody expected us to be here," Inman said. "We were hoping to win 14-15 games and we nearly doubled that. It was an incredible first year for me and these girls gave us a lot to build on."
Inman said the season brought that excitement back to the program and the community.
"I don't want to say it was lacking, but there was definitely a different feel between our early home games and when we started winning," Inman said. "I graduated from here and softball was always a big deal. It was nice to see these girls get to experience those big crowds."
With such an amazing year, and with every play coming back, Inman said expectations in year two will be much higher than he originally expected when he took the job.
"With the year we had, I think 40 wins is an obtainable goal. And we want to get back to regionals and move on to state."
--
SATURDAY
Lawrence County 2, Brewer 1: Bella Cross pitched a complete game as Lawrence County opened elimination play in the Class 5A regional tournament with a win on Saturday.
Cross allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Ava Templeton had a hit and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Audrie Sandlin added a pair of singles. AB McKay had a triple.
Gracie Lawrence had a hit and one RBI for Brewer.
--
Jasper 8, Lawrence County 1: The Red Devils saw their season come to an end with a loss in the second game of the day. Jasper advanced to defeat Springville 3-1 to secure the regional’s second qualifying spot for the state tournament.
--
THURSDAY
Lawrence County, playing in its first regional since 2018, opened the 5A North Regional with 7-2 loss to Jasper. But the Red Devils bounced back with a 14-0 win over East Limestone to advance to the tournament's second day.
"I think we're in a good spot," said Lawrence County head coach Will Inman. "We're set up to make a run tomorrow as long as we don't let the nerves get to us like it did in Game 1."
--
Lawrence County 14, East Limestone 0: Kaytie LouAllen allowed just one hit in five innings as the Red Devils picked up the win over East Limestone.
Ava Templeton had three hits and four RBIs. AB McKay and Bella Cross each had three hits and two RBIs.
--
Jasper 6, Lawrence County 2: Jasper scored five unearned runs Thursday to take down Lawrence County in the first game of the tournament.
The Red Devils, all of whom were playing their first regional game, finished with four errors.
"It was all nerves for us. Bella (Cross) pitched good enough to win," Inman said. "Hopefully we got that all out of our system."
McKay finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead the team.
