MOULTON - What a week it’s been for Lawrence County’s Williams sisters.
Just a day after signing scholarships to run cross country for the University of North Alabama, twins Savannah and Taylor showed they can do it on the hardwood as well, pouring in a combined 43 points to lead the Red Devils to a 58-37 win on Tuesday.
“I don’t have enough good things about those two. If you could imagine a selfless player, that’s them,” said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr. “In the summer they run 6-7 miles and then come to basketball workouts and don’t miss a beat. Not too many people can do that.”
Taylor Williams led the team with 22, while Savannah had 21. Hannah Hill led East Lawrence with 18.
The win came in what was both team’s season opener.
“I was a little nervous coming into this game. We lost a few seniors last year, including one in Anna Clare Hutto who was huge for us in terms of mentally and leadership,” Orr said. “I thought this group responded really well.”
The Eagles put up a fight early before eventually running out of steam, which was a welcomed sign for first year head coach LaCrissa Murphy.
“I thought we performed well overall,” Murphy said. “There were things we could’ve done better, but coming off last year we’re just trying to push to get better every game.”
“Talking and communicating and just being gritty, that's what we want to continue to improve on,” Murphy added.
