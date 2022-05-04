Hatton 11, Falkville 3: Chloe Gargis doubled twice and drove in five runs as Hatton claimed the area championship.
Kailyn Quails had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell added one hit and two RBIs. Mitchell worked six innings to pick up the win, allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Hanah Tillman had one hit and one RBI for Hatton. Addie Walker and Kaitlyn Carrington had three hits each.
--
East Lawrence 9, Danville 4: Camryn Langley doubled and drove in three runs as East Lawrence advanced to today’s championship.
Ivee Jenkins finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tori Spears added a hit and two RBIs. Brooklyn Letson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Kirstyn Robinson had two hits and one RBI for Danville. Audrey Marshall and Aubrey Reed had one hit and one RBI each.
At time of publication the Eagles were set to play the winner of Danville and an elimination game between Phil Campbell and Vinemont for the title.
--
East Lawrence 18, Vinemont 2: Maddie Osborn had two hits and three RBIs as East Lawrence opened the tournament with a big win.
Makayla Austin had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Kaleigh Powers and Kensley Bowling added one hit and two RBIs each. Spears pitched all three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
--
Hatton 7, Falkville 0: Brianna Oliver and Mitchell combined to throw a three-hit shutout and propel Hatton to the championship round.
Oliver went three innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Mitchell worked four hitless innings, striking out five while walking one.
Katie Dawson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Hatton and Quails homered, doubled and drove in one run. Ashlyn Potter had three hits.
Walker and Maddison Stewart had one double each for Falkville.
--
Russellville 4, Lawrence County 1:
Lily Reed singled and drove in a run for Lawrence County on Tuesday, while Ava Templeton added two hits. Paisley James pitched all seven innings for Russellville to earn the win.
