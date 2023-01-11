Prep basketball roundup: Lawrence County gets big win

Connor Southern poured in a game-high 22 points as Lawrence County picked up a close win on Friday over Brewer 54-51.
Connor Southern poured in a game-high 22 points as Lawrence County picked up a close win on Friday over Brewer 54-51.
Braylon Dame added 12 points for the Red Devils. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime.
The win was massive for the Red Devils who moved to 2-0 in area play.
Austyn Holmes had 14 points to lead Brewer (7-10) and Kade George scored 12. Jackson Dunn finished with nine points.
Lawrence County will host Russellville on Friday.
Hatton boys 63, Sheffield 55: Kahne Little poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Hatton on Friday.
LaMarcus Almon (15) and Kyle Hampton (13) also scored in double figures for the Hornets, while Braden Stafford finished with nine points.
Derrick Hook led Sheffield with 19 points and Randal Johnson scored 14.
Lawrence County girls 49, Brewer 40: Savannah Williams scored 15 points to pace Lawrence County on Friday.
Taylor Williams added 14 points for the Red Devils, who led 30-22 at the half. Chloe Romine led Brewer with 15 points.
Hatton boys 55, Addison 49: Almon led three Hatton players in double figures with 16 points as the Hornets picked up a win on Thursday.
Little had 12 points for Hatton, while TaSean Love finished with 11.
Brady Gilbreath scored a game-high 20 points to lead Addison and Jed Wilkins scored 12.
Mars Hill girls 64, Hatton 51: Belle Hill finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Panthers. Kadence Rolston added 16 points and 10 boards for Mars Hill (11-3), while Emma Kate Wright had 10 points. Hatton is now 10-5.
Mars Hill boys 77, Hatton 54:
The Hatton varsity boys couldn’t keep up Monday night in an area loss against Mars Hill, falling 77-54.
Kahne Little led the Hornets with 11 points, while Kyle Hampton had 10.
Hugh Hargett led Mars Hill with 25 points. Carson Thrasher had 14 and Cannon Pigg added 13.
Hatton (13-4) will be back in action Friday when the Hornets host Lexington.
