Prep basketball roundup: Lawrence County gets big win

Connor Southern drives around a defender

 Deangelo McDaniel

Connor Southern poured in a game-high 22 points as Lawrence County picked up a close win on Friday over Brewer 54-51. 

Braylon Dame added 12 points for the Red Devils. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime.

