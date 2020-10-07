Once again the Lawrence County Red Devils on county champions in volleyball.
The Red Devils have put a stranglehold on the county tournament for the better part of a decade, and Wednesday night came home with yet another championship.
Lawrence County swept R.A. Hubbard to get to the finals and then swept Hatton in the finals to win the title.
That was a far cry from a year ago when the Hornets almost came away with the upset.
"I'm very pleased with the way we took care of business tonight," said Lawrence County head coach Robyn Hutto. "Just like last year we had beaten Hatton decisively leading into the tournament, but the county tournament is different. These seniors were determined they weren't going to have a performance like last year."
The Red Devils have come a long way since the beginning of the season when Hutto said they were in desperate need of leaders.
"They've figured their roles out. When you have seven seniors sometimes that's hard," Hutto said. "I've tried to teach them that being a leader isn't always being a boss. They're leading by example and learning to fill in their roles and I'm pleased with them."
The Lawrence County All Tournament team was R.A. Hubbard's Alex Orr, East Lawrence's Riley Smith, Hatton's Chloe Hood and Olivia Anderson and Lawrence County's Bailee Pulliam and Maggie Shelton.
Anna Clare Hutto was MVP of the tournament for the second year in a row.
R.A. Hubbard's Shakeyra Foster, East Lawrence's Kaitlin Dutton, Hatton's Dagen Brown and Lawrence County's Madelyn Ray and Alex Livingston were honorable mention All Tournament team.
