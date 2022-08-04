Stafford more than just a lineman

HATTON - At 6’3 300 pounds, Hatton’s Braden Stafford has the size that football coaches at any level drool over.
For three seasons now, Stafford has manned a tackle position for the Hatton Hornets and for good reason, as his size and tenacity has made him one of the most formidable linemen in North Alabama.
But when it comes to Braden Stafford, or Buddy as his friends call him, there’s more than meets the eye.
Because underneath all of that size, lies a tremendous athlete. Stafford excels at three sports, football, basketball and baseball, and is generally regarded as one of the top athletes at Hatton High School.
“Braden Stafford is one of the best big guy athletes I’ve ever seen in my entire tenure as a coach,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “When he wants to, he can do whatever he wants to do.”
In 2021 Hatton took advantage of his athleticism, slotting him at tight end on certain plays. Not just as a decoy, extra lineman or for a trick play, either, Stafford would run routes and even managed to haul in a few catches, including some in the Hornets’ playoff clinching road win over Sheffield.
“That’s something special,” Stafford said. “When I was younger I was a running back, but as I grew I moved to the line. But when I was told I would get a chance to make plays like that, I was ready for it.”
Stafford, along with fellow lineman Weston Burney, are also at the front of Hatton’s hands team, spots that are generally held by the team’s receivers or running backs.
“It’s kind of a running joke that we have two linemen as the centerpoint of our hands team,” Bowling said. “But they’re big bodies, great athletes and have great hands. Why wouldn’t you have them out there?”
Finding ways to get Stafford used in the passing game is something that could happen again in 2022.
“When it comes to Hatton football I would say expect anything,” Bowling said. “I would love to get him involved in the passing game some because, not only are we taking advantage of a great athlete, but that means we have people stepping up on the line.”
2022 has the chance to be a big year for Hatton football.
Returning all but two players off last year’s playoff team, expectations are high for the Hornets.
“It’s different around here,” Stafford said. “I like the atmosphere in the community.”
Bowling lauded his current team’s talent, stating their biggest challenge was maturing over the offseason.
Stafford believes they’ve done that.
“When I first started on varsity we played but we weren’t really a team,” Stafford said. “The past few years we’ve all grown together and I think we’ve taken big steps this past offseason for sure.”
Buddy believes the Hornets are capable of meeting expectations this season.
“I’m about positive that we will host and win a first round game,” he said.
And along the way, he’ll be looking to achieve some personal goals as well.
“I want to catch a touchdown pass,” Stafford said. “That’s something I wanted last year. Hopefully, I’ll get the chance this year.”
