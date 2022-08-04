Stafford more than just a lineman

Hatton’s Braden Stafford has shown the ability to be more than just a powerful lineman for the Hatton Hornets High School football team. 

 Caleb Suggs

HATTON - At 6’3 300 pounds, Hatton’s Braden Stafford has the size that football coaches at any level drool over. 

For three seasons now, Stafford has manned a tackle position for the Hatton Hornets and for good reason, as his size and tenacity has made him one of the most formidable linemen in North Alabama. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.