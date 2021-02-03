Hubbard's Horton and Napier sign letters of intent

R.A. Hubbard continued their strong trend of sending athletes to the next level Wednesday, on National when both Xavier Horton and Omar Napier signed letters of intent to play football at the next level.
Horton was a second team All-State offensive lineman who signed with Millsaps College. Napier, the team's leading rusher, was a first team All-County running back and signed with Tennessee Valley Prep.
Because of Covid-19, recruiting was made extra difficult this year. Which is why it was all the more special that the two star athletes were able to sign.
"With the pandemic and the transfer portal, scholarships are very few," said R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. "So to see these guys get to sign, continue their education and get to do something they always wanted to do in spite, it's really special."
Horton chose Millsaps because of the atmosphere he felt around it.
"I chose Millsaps because it felt like home," Horton said. "I 'm looking forward to getting to play in front of those fans."
Napier, who transferred to Hubbard prior to his sophomore year, spent the first two seasons with the Chiefs battling injuries. However, he was able to bounce back with a strong senior season that allowed him to move on to the next level.
"It makes me happy because I know I didn't give up," Napier said. "I just want to thank God for giving me the ability and helping me to get to this point."
The Chiefs have now had players sign every year since Hampton took over the program, something he stressed from day one.
"That's what it's all about. The day I took this job I said if you stick with me I'll get you to college," said Hampton. "Everybody knows what the communities of Courtland and Town Creek bring. The same blood that ran in the veins of those great athletes that went to the next level back then, runs in these guys today."
