Hatton’s Lane a true superstar

In softball and baseball, it’s rare to find a player capable of being a five-tool player.
But at Hatton, it’s a little less rare.
The Hornets dominant softball program has produced several superstar players in recent years, including Emma Latham and Ashley Berryman.
However, another player that has shared the field as those stars while being arguably just as good is Mallory Lane.
Lane was brought up as an eighth grader in 2017 after Latham was forced to miss games due to injury. She has been an integral part of the Hornets’ program ever since.
“I remember having a conversation with her early about how we didn’t need her to be Emma Latham, we needed her to be Mallory Lane,” said Hatton head coach Denton Bowling. “She’s never been anything but.”
Bowling says Lane fits the mold of a five-tool player.
“She can run, field, bunt, play small ball, hit for contact or sit back and hit over the fence,” Bowling said. “Anything we ask her to do she does.”
Since Lane has shared the field with players such as the aforementioned Latham and Berryman, as well as a slew of other former All-state players, her contributions have sometimes gone overlooked.
That doesn’t bother her though.
“I would rather do stuff under the radar anyways,” Lane said. “Sharing the field with those girls helped make me a better player and as long as I’m doing my job and helping my team, that’s all that matters.”
Bowling likened her as a secret weapon.
“You would have teams that try to hit around other players and they get to Mal and realize she’s a tough out,” Bowling said.
Coming into this year though, Lane was forced to take a bigger role given that she was one of just two seniors.
“We lost a lot from last year and I knew it was up to me to become more of a vocal leader,” Lane said. “That was tough for me as I’ve always been more of a lead by example type player.”
Things got even tougher for Lane when she suffered an ankle injury, sidelining her for a significant portion of the season.
But being the competitor that she is, Lane wasn’t about to let an injury derail her senior season.
“I hit rehab hard just trying to get back as fast as I could,” Lane said. “I knew my team needed me.”
Lane made her way back faster than most normal people would have. She wasn’t 100% at first but now seems be hitting her groove once again.
“She came up big for us in the area championship last week,” Bowling said, “It was almost like that ‘she’s back’ moment.”
Now with an almost 100% Mallory Lane back, the Hornets are ready to take on the 2A North Regional, which features four top 10 teams and only two can advance to the state tournament.
“A 60% Mallory Lane would be a big help in this tournament,” Bowling said. “But having her near 100%, with her experience and skills, it gives us confidence that we can go out and get things done.”
