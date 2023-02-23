Eagles rally late for season opening win

CADDO - The East Lawrence Eagles opened the season with a win this past Friday.
The Eagles played Danville, and came away with a win over the Hawks 7-5.
“We were rusty. There were definitely some things we have to work on,” said East Lawrence head coach Tanner Reed. “We have a lot of young kids and a lot of young/old kids, seniors that haven’t played before or in a long time.”
“There’s a lot we have to adjust to, but I thought we battled well,” Reed added.
East Lawrence exploded for four runs in the first inning. Lane Smith and Hayden Grubbs scored on a passed ball and an error, while Braylon Murphy and Brody Kitchens scored after a single from Tylon Smith.
Danville came back, however, scoring two runs in the second and a single run in the third and fourth innings.
To turn the game back in their favor, the Eagles would use a little bit of luck.
With two runners on base, Murphy found himself in a rundown. But by forcing Danville to throw the ball back and forth, the Hawks eventually committed an error, allowing Murphy to score.
The Eagles would add on two more runs in the inning.
“Sometimes you need a little bit of luck,” Reed laughed. “The ball bounces different ways and today it bounced in ours.”
Danville attemped to make a comeback in the final inning, but a spectacular play would end the rally.
With a run already scored and runners on second and third with no outs, the Hawks attempted a squeeze bunt. However, East Lawrence pitcher Barrett Hill scooped up the ball and made a diving attempt to tag the runner out advancing to home.
The play killed the Hawks’ momentum and allowed the Eagles to get the final two outs.
“That was a super athletic play,” Reed said. “Momentum is everything and he swung it completely in our favor.”
Hill led the team with two hits. He also allowed a hit and a run with four strikeouts in an inning and a half on the mound. Lane Smith, Peyton Knop, Brody Kitchens, Caleb Smith and Tylon Smith each had a hit.
