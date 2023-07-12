Top storylines to follow in fall sports this year

School starting back is right around the corner and with school comes sports.
Schools in the country are gearing up for another big sports year, and it starts with fall sports.
Here are some of the top storylines to follow in fall sports this season.
--
What will the Mac Hampton era at East Lawrence look like?
We might as well kick things off with one of the biggest questions looming over Lawrence County sports this school year.
Mac Hampton is the new head coach of East Lawrence football. In addition to being a former college player at Alabama A&M, he's also a former East Lawrence player, so his drive to bring success to the school will be unmatched.
Hampton has his work cut for him, however.
The program is in need of massive changes and the Eagles are coming off a rough first season in Class 4A in which they finished 0-10.
The schedule isn't going to be any easier this year, so for his first season Hampton will surely be looking for small improvements to build on for, hopefully, future success.
--
Can the Red Devils return to the state finals
The Lawrence County volleyball program has a long and rich history of success. However, it's been six years since the team last reached the 5A state finals.
That doesn't seem like a long time, but to a program as good as Lawrence County, it's six years too many.
Fortunately for the Red Devils, this season looks like a good chance to break that streak.
The team lost just two players from a season ago and returns several talented players including Ava Boyll, Kylie Graham and Sarah Dutton, all of whom have multiple years of starting experience.
It won't be easy. 5A is a juggernaut and just reaching the state tournament is a tall task. However, this team certainly is capable of achieving the feat.
--
Can Hatton win a region championship? Can Lawrence County return to the playoffs?
The other two county football teams have an interesting season ahead as well.
Hatton had a strong season a year ago, finishing 7-3. The Hornets would have finsihed 8-3 had it not been for Lindsay Lane canceling its season a few weeks prior.
Hatton finished third in the region, but they were one game away from winning a region championship.
The Hornets lost some important seniors, but there's a lot of yoing talent on this team.
On the other side, they say year three is when a team really hits its stride under a coach.
Lawrence County made big improvements from year one to two under Trent Walker despite losing their quarterback in game three.
Can they continue those improvements and reach the playoffs in 2023? There's definitely a good chance.
--
Will the Lawrence County Red Devils achieve an unprecedented four peat?
The last three years of Lawrence County cross country can be summed up in one word, domination.
The Red Devils have won three straight 5A state championships.
But can they win a fourth?
It certainly won't be as easy as the Red Devils lost top runners Savannah and Taylor Williams, who were both multi-time runners of the year.
But coming back is Katie Mae Coan, who's also won multiple runner of the year awards. The program also has tremendous depth with Katie Dumas, Lillie Mclemore and Ava Martin, in addition to Coan all finishing in the top 16 at least year's 5A state championship.
Winning four titles in a row seems impossible, but head coach Stanley Johnson believes his team is capable.
