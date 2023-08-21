Red Devil Rally; Lawrence County Red Devils fight off Hatton Hornets to win jamboree

As the lights on the Lawrence County scoreboard stayed frozen at one minute, eleven seconds, the stadium shook with the sounds of screaming Red Devils. Third and fourth on Lawrence County’s own 14-yard line. One score from Hatton could even it up to, 21-21.
“There was just a look in his eye, he’s waited on this so long,” said Lawrence County Head Coach Trent Walker.
As the ball reached Hatton’s Quarterback, #1, Tasean Love’s hands he had but a split second before Senior Defensive Lineman, #52, Eli Long was on him for Lawrence County’s game saving sack. Forcing Hatton into a fourth down incompletion and turnover. Thus sealing the score at 21-14, a Lawrence County win over the Hatton Hornets as a part of the annual jamboree last Friday.
“For my first game back in two years, I mean look at all of these people here they’re so loud. Coming out I had the first-snap jitters again,” Long said, who broke his leg in 2021. “It felt so good to get that tackle at the end, it was so amazing.”
During the varsity section of the practice game both teams came out hot, with Lawrence County getting two touchdowns quick. One after a first drive was capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback, #14, Parker Frost to Runningback and classmate, #15, Braylon Dame.
“By far the best performance I’ve had so far. Our offensive line is providing a great offense for me to run the ball in and it’s great. Them gaps are huge, I've got plenty of room to run everywhere,” Alexander said after wrapping up a 74-yard night.
Lawrence County then scored again after a stop from their defense. Alexander capped off the 48-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown rush, causing the scoreboard to change to 14-0, after the extra point.
“First series touchdown, second series touchdown; I think it went great,” Frost said. “We went over some stuff in practice. Knowing how they ran their defense in soft coverage and I think we executed that well.”
Sophomore Love then responded in turn with a 52-yard touchdown pass to classmate, #2, Kenyon Suggs.
“I think I did okay but there’s a lot of little things I could do better, like my reads, get my rollouts. Just my vision, that's the biggest thing,” Love said. “I’ve learned some stuff in this game, like going to the next read instead of focusing on just one.”
After a fumble from Lawrence County, Hatton Runningback, #22, Karvieon Black, had a 20-yard burst that allowed Love to cash it in again for a one yard rush into the endzone, evening the score at 14-14 with nine seconds left in the first quarter.
“I played decent. It’s the first game of the season but as we go on I’m going to keep getting better,” Black said.
After a series of runs from Alexander and Senior Running Back, #6, Drew Gatlin, Gatlin swatted the Hornets away to put Lawrence County up again, 20-14, with a 23-yard run into the endzone.
“Tonight, our O-line executed well, our offense executed well, our defense was making plays. I mean it was all around just a good night,” Gatlin said.
After Lawrence County’s made extra point, with four minutes left on the clock, Love threw it down the field for a 45-yard bomb onto Lawrence County’s own 19 yard line. Long and Lawrence County’s Defensive Line then came in clutch to stop Hatton in the red zone, finishing the varsity portion.
“The way our guys responded to adversity, the momentum swung. They buckled back down and went out and got a score that we needed,” Walker said. “I’m just really proud of the guys on both sides of the ball.”
Hatton Head Coach, Denton Bowling, thought he saw improvements that needed to be made before their game next week at Wilson.
“Hats off to them, that’s a much improved Lawrence County team. Coach Walker has done a great job,” Bowling said. “At the same time, we’ve got a long way to go, there’s a lot of things that need to be corrected before we go out there and compete.”
Assistant head coach at Lawrence County Jonlee Sasser said he credits the players for their preparation efforts throughout the week.
“We could tell earlier this week that we had the right mindset and that it was totally different than what we had seen in the past,” Sasser said. “The kids, you could tell they were locked in, there was no goofiness, they were about the business this week.”
