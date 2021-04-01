2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Boys Basketball Team

The Moulton Advertiser boys All-County team
Player of the year: Ridge Harrison, Hatton - Harrison averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game while helping lead the Hornets to the Final Four
Coach of the year: Justin Henley, Hatton - In his first year as head coach, Henley led the Hornets to an 18-8 record, their first area title since 2004 and their first trip to the Final Four since 1999, when Henley was an All-state player for the Hornets.
-
First team
Ridge Harrison, Hatton: Harrison averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, He also 69 assists.
Ben-Michael Bennett, Lawrence County: In his first season as starting point guard, Bennett averaged 15 points per game, while shooting 46% from the field. He also finished with 85 steals on the season.
Garrett Lee, Lawrence Count: A third year starter for the Red Devils, Lee finished his final season averaging 14 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Payton Davenport, East Lawrence: Despite playing through a late season injury, the senior led the Eagles with 12 points per game and six rebounds per game
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Despite missing games early due to injury, Cobb still led the Chiefs with 11.5 points per game and five rebounds per game.
-
Second team
Kris O’Dell, Hatton
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence:
Alandis Johnson, Lawrence County:
Carter Reed, Hatton:
Zac Terry, East Lawrence:
-
Honorable mention
Lawrence County: Brody Sparks
East Lawrence: Peyton Kelly, Coleman Garner
Hatton: Braden Stafford
R.A. Hubbard: Trey Kellogg
