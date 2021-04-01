2020-21 Moulton Advertiser All-County Boys Basketball Team

Hatton’s Ridge Harrison was the boys county player of the year for 2020-21.

 Jeronimo Nisa

The Moulton Advertiser boys All-County team 

Player of the year: Ridge Harrison, Hatton - Harrison averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game while helping lead the Hornets to the Final Four 

Coach of the year: Justin Henley, Hatton - In his first year as head coach, Henley led the Hornets to an 18-8 record, their first area title since 2004 and their first trip to the Final Four since 1999, when Henley was an All-state player for the Hornets. 

First team 

Ridge Harrison, Hatton: Harrison averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, He also 69 assists.

Ben-Michael Bennett, Lawrence County: In his first season as starting point guard, Bennett averaged 15 points per game, while shooting 46% from the field. He also finished with 85 steals on the season.

Garrett Lee, Lawrence Count: A third year starter for the Red Devils, Lee finished his final season averaging 14 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Payton Davenport, East Lawrence: Despite playing through a late season injury, the senior led the Eagles with 12 points per game and six rebounds per game 

Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Despite missing games early due to injury, Cobb still led the Chiefs with 11.5 points per game and five rebounds per game. 

Second team 

Kris O’Dell, Hatton

Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence: 

Alandis Johnson, Lawrence County: 

Carter Reed, Hatton: 

Zac Terry, East Lawrence: 

Honorable  mention

Lawrence County: Brody Sparks 

East Lawrence: Peyton Kelly, Coleman Garner

Hatton: Braden Stafford

R.A. Hubbard: Trey Kellogg

